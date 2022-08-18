The Land

Four-farm irrigated aggregation at Coleambally expected to fetch around $2500/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 18 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MANN AGENCIES: A 767 hectare (1895 acre) aggregation at Coleambally is expected to make in the $2500/acre range.

THE Stimson family's 767 hectare (1895 acre) four farm aggregation at Coleambally is expected to make in the $2500/acre range.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.