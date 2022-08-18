THE Stimson family's 767 hectare (1895 acre) four farm aggregation at Coleambally is expected to make in the $2500/acre range.
Featuring mainly red/brown loam soil types with transitional red/brown earths and smaller areas of grey clay, the properties located about 40km south of Coleambally have been largely developed for flood irrigation of summer and winter crops.
The aggregation has traditionally focused on rice production in summer when irrigation water is highly available with cereals, oilseeds and pastures also grown.
The four separately available farms are:
- Farm 619 covering 217ha (536 acres), which has a three bedroom cottage, shedding, silo and sheep yards.
- Farm 621 on 235ha (581 acres) with a three bedroom homestead set in established lawn and gardens, and ample shedding.
- Farm 623-1 covering 216ha (534 acres) with a four bedroom homestead in established lawn and gardens, shedding, silos, shearing shed, and both sheep and cattle yards.
- Farm 623-2 with 99ha (245 acres) of bankless irrigation.
Landforming has been implemented across most of the country with a combination of bankless channel design, some with terraced bays, constant grade contour design and siphons.
There is about 80ha on Farm 623-1 and 75ha on Farm 621 that has not been landformed.
Improvements include homes, sheds, livestock handling facilities, grain storage, domestic water pumping arrangements, fencing, landforming and irrigation water recycling.
Many properties in the immediate area have been further developed for raised bed cultivation of maize and cotton using either bankless or syphon systems.
Also available by negotiation is 4358 megalitres of Coleambally Irrigation Cooperative Limited B Class general security water delivery entitlements.
Contact Anthony Mannes, 0447 002 601, Mannes Agencies.
