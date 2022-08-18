THERE were plenty of deals being done during the last day of AgQuip for 2022.
A positive outlook for spring and good commodity prices were key drivers in buyers' confidence to spend money during the field days this year.
From stock handing equipment to tractors and cars, it seemed everything was in demand from farmers wanting to invest in their operations.
Upgrades to existing on-farm equipment to make a safer work environment was also high on many farmer's shopping lists this year.
Many exhibitors said they had sold all their stock at AgQuip on the first or second day and so by the third day they were just taking orders.
Showcasing more than 3000 products and services aimed at farming professionals, the event provided an excellent opportunity for businesses to promote their brand, generate sales and connect with their customers.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
