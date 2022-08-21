Soil Carbon credits have been lauded as an exciting new way for landholders to make money by catching atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) and fixing it in the soil as soil carbon.
But soil scientist Rob Banks, SoilFutures Consulting, stresses caution with respect to many claims.
Dr Banks notes one tonne of soil carbon is equivalent to 3.6 tonnes of CO2 stored in the soil.
Carbon credits are paid for each stored tonne of CO2 as soil carbon.
The price per tonne of stored carbon has ranged from $14.50 to more than $50 over the past 10 years.
As an example build-up of 30 tonnes of soil carbon (108 tonnes of CO2) multiplied by $25/t, over 400 hectares amounts to $1 million worth of carbon credits.
Many companies, he reports, are seeking to broker soil carbon schemes and commonly promoting them to suit Australian agricultural systems.
Australian carbon accounting systems are difficult to follow, and it is often hard to tell if they are based on good science.
A lot of information available is not science-based.
However, there are also credible, soundly based schemes suitable for registering for Australian carbon credits.
Rob Banks, a professional soil scientist with more than 30 years of experience in north-west NSW, Australia-wide and overseas, has been involved in many soil research projects.
He offers a unique perspective on soil carbon.
Building soil carbon in cropping systems, even no-till stubble retention, is difficult.
Dr Banks stresses this is because the annual average temperature is too high in most Australian cropping areas.
Soil organic matter oxidises to the air slowly instead of allowing soil carbon to build up.
Australian-wide research has shown that even no-till systems do not build up soil carbon if the annual average temperature of a region is greater than 20 degrees.
Rainfall plays a part, but the temperature is the main driver of continued carbon decline in cropping systems.
Rob Banks highlights that a well-managed grazing system that retains good groundcover maximises the amount of stored soil carbon.
However, there is a limit to how much carbon most soils can hold.
This depends on temperature, rainfall, soil type and soil depth.
Dr Banks' research indicates well managed tropical grass pastures, with legumes added and soil deficiencies corrected, offer a great way to build soil carbon.
When well established for many years, commonly tropical pastures will reach a soil carbon level higher than that possible under native pastures.
However, even tropical pastures established for many years and well managed probably have reached their maximum soil carbon levels.
If they have already achieved this, then carbon credits can't be claimed.
Cropping to pasture offers a good option for building soil carbon.
Carbon build-up can occur when including a pasture phase in a cropping system.
Perennial grasses are especially useful in building soil carbon, especially if starting from a low base.
Changing from poor pastures to groundcover based management is important for building soil carbon, Rob Banks stresses.
Cover based management systems usually mean keeping 100 per cent ground cover.
Commonly this means varying stocking rate levels to ensure maintenance of groundcover.
Land with a long history of overgrazing and cropping, with a legacy of hard soils, commonly relatively unproductive, ironically Dr Banks notes, often has the best probability of raising soil carbon levels (for carbon credits).
A classic example is deep but traditionally poorly producing soils derived from Pilliga Sandstones, which cover an enormous area of NSW.
Introducing tropical grasses plus legumes into these soils has shown massive increases in productivity and large increases in stable soil carbon.
Tropical grasses have exceptional roots, which break up hard subsoils increasing soil water storage from around 40 millimetres to several hundred millimetres.
More soil water equals more growth.
Coupled with increased pasture production per millimetre of rainfall, these pastures change poor soils into rich and productive grazing systems.
A sideline to greater production is greater soil carbon with increases averaging 30 tonnes over 10 years.
Unfortunately, Dr Banks notes for a lot of situations, there is limited opportunity for obtaining carbon credits.
Retiring cropping to pasture offers a great opportunity to register for carbon credits.
Poorer land, particularly with deep soils like in the flatter Pilliga Sandstone areas, offers large gains by changing management and pasture species.
In summary, Rob Banks says you must know your farm's qualities and limitations.
Carbon credits only work with a large change in management.
If aiming for carbon credits, seek good advice, and shop around if contemplating using a carbon broker.
For further details contact Rob Banks, 0427 431 512, or visit www.soilfutures.com.au
