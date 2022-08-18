The famous Anzac sire line struck again at today's Warragundi Herefords bull sale at Currabubula, where Warragundi Rancher topped the sale at $32,000.
The homozygous poll son of Injemira Anzac from the Irish Rose cow line had caught the eye of Oxford Grazing Company, Guyra, who bought through sale agents, Davidson and Cameron.
Advertisement
Rancher, 27 months, weighed 1015 kilograms and scanned a 138 square centimetre eye muscle area, as well as a 43cm scrotal circumference and a rump fat depth of 22 millimetres, 14mm on the ribs and a 7.2 per cent intramuscular fat scan.
Veteran whiteface breeder, Jim Gunn, Sevenbardot stud, Goondiwindi, was also in attendance.
He was underbidder on Warragundi Ricochet, which made $18,000 to Avon View Pastoral, through agents Davidson and Cameron Gunnedah, as well as Warragundi Reckless, which made $20,000 to Merryville Pastoral, Boorowa.
Mr Gunn therefore took home his next choice, which he said would be used in the stud, Warragundi Rhinestone, for $5000.
Mr Gunn said there was a lot of good genetics in the offering and the Kellys had done a good job on their preparation.
Rhinestone, at 26 months, weighed 982kg with a 131sq cm EMA, 6.4pc IMF, 14mm and 8mm of rump and rib fat, a 40cm scrotal circumference and high growth estimated breeding values.
He was another Anzac son and was from the Rhoda cow line, his grand dam also being one of the Kelly's donor cows.
Merryville's $20,000 purchase, another Anzac son, at 27 months, weighed 1005kg with a 138sq cm EMA, 6.5pc IMF, 16mm and 10mm rump and rib fat, and a 42cm scrotal circumference.
At $18,000, the 22-month-old Ricochet sold to Avon View weighed 854kg with a 131sq cm EMA, 6pc IMF, 12mm and 9mm rump and rib fat and a 38cm scrotal circumference.
Bulls also sold into Victoria, with Tablelands Pastoral, Benambra, through Elders Omeo, taking three bulls, all for $5000.
Local repeat buyer Bob Wynne, Lachlan Downs, Gowrie, bought two bulls for $6000.
He runs 350 cows producing 270-300kg calves for the weaner market and was targeting "good bulls at a good price".
He said he also liked a bit of size in his bulls and the ability to be able to "walk out a bit", and both his purchases measured a frame score 8.
Also read:
Advertisement
Overall the sale averaged $9692 for 13 sold at auction from 30 offered.
Vendor Matt Kelly said he was happy with what did sell, and the top bulls going to some good homes.
Davidson and Cameron handled the sale with Tom Tanner, Davidson and Cameron Quirindi, as auctioneer.
A number of the passed-in lots also sold immediately post auction, Mr Kelly said.
Editor at The Land
Editor at The Land
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.