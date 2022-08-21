With Foot and Mouth (FMD) disease and lumpy skin disease outbreaks detected in Indonesia, the preparedness of the veterinary community to diagnose exotic animal diseases quickly and accurately is vital.
Ken Jacobs is a practising equine vet and he is concerned that if there is failure to diagnose exotic disease early in an outbreak the scale of the outbreak would be exponentially greater than if the disease was diagnosed quickly.
Advertisement
Dr Jacobs is also a landholder in the Wallendbeen district, and in partnership with wife Penny manages the family farm on which they breed prime lambs and cattle
"FMD is extremely contagious, and spread is exceptionally rapid," he said.
"Early diagnosis may prevent it getting becoming a widespread outbreak that could include feral pigs and cattle ."
Dr Jacobs pointed to a report - A review of Australia's preparedness for the threat of foot-and-mouth disease - commissioned by the Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and published in 2011 by Ken Matthews AO.
In that report the author, acknowledged the strength of Australia's biosecurity system but it also identified significant risks that were associated with failing to diagnose Foot and Mouth Disease such as "farmers were more likely to evaluate animal health risks themselves than to rely on experts [P76]", due to the lack of availability of experienced veterinarians.
The review concluded that while improvements could be made, Australia operated a good biosecurity system, one that was 'often the envy of other countries given its comprehensiveness, transparency, and scientific rigour'.
Dr Jacobs said the Matthews report "identified that veterinary involvement on farms was a significant gap and recommended further evaluation. This occurred, and in 2015 the World Organisation for Animal Health found that Australia should "develop strategies to maximise the availability of private veterinarians for assistance during emergency animal disease responses."
Dr Jacobs is concerned that to date there has been little effective action to address this issue.
"Many rural veterinary practices developed at a time when their businesses were underpinned by programs to eradicate TB and Bovine Brucellosis. There are no such programs now," he said.
Dr Jacobs said there is currently huge demand for treatment of dogs, cats and horses.
"Combined with a lack of demand for local vets to work with cattle and sheep, many vets understandably focus on companion animals and do little production animal work," he said.
"In some areas vets don't do farm animal work or have closed their businesses".
"Farmers that do involve vets in their livestock enterprises often use specialised vets who travel long distances to service their clients, and they really help many producers."
As a vet, Dr Jacobs thinks that it is very important that farmers routinely seek veterinary advice for sick and dying animals, and that there should to be veterinarians available with experience to diagnose potential endemic and exotic diseases.
"Use them or lose them," he warned.
"Biosecurity and welfare plans are required with Livestock Production Assurance planning, but veterinary involvement is not mandated.
Dr Jacobs said there are three areas in which local vets' work can help with farm business success.
Advertisement
"Firstly, developing animal health plans; if they are properly developed and implemented improve productivity, reduce the incidence of disease, ensure the effectiveness of vaccines and drenches, and may reduce the costs of inputs," he said.
"Secondly, farm animal welfare planning, where the routine use of pain relief and ensuring animals are treated properly has become a major issue in many countries. It is important that farmers have welfare plans and actions in place to ensure ongoing community confidence in the humane treatment of sheep and cattle. This will be increasingly important in some export markets.
"Thirdly, farm biosecurity is increasingly important as more farmers trade livestock. It is essential that famers who purchase livestock have plans to ensure that the stock are properly assessed, then are isolated and effectively treated when they arrive."
Dr Jacobs said one way of solving the falling numbers of vets doing sheep and cattle work is to involve vets in assisting farmers prepare their farm plans.
"The LPA audit content and structure should be reviewed so that it is more than a box ticking exercise and helps improve farm animal health, welfare and biosecurity," he said.
"If a joint funding arrangement could be developed, a process to ensure all farmers engage their local vets to prepare the LPA plans could be implemented.
Advertisement
"The outcome would then be improved farm animal health and productivity, improved community confidence in farm animal welfare, improved farm biosecurity, more vets diagnosing diseases, closer relationships between farmers and their local vets and early identification of exotic diseases."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.