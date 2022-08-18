Jack and Harry White broke in their brand new sale ring with a bang by breaking the Angus Performance Register bull sale record at Coffin Creek Angus Stud's bull sale.
While also breaking the stud record, the 11th annual Coffin Creek Angus stud bull sale, held on property approximately 21 kilometres out of Mudgee on August 18, also produced a decent increase in the average and a 100 per cent clearance rate.
Lot 10, Coffin Creek S100 sold to Neil Bolte, Wing Vee Pastoral, Hargraves, for a whopping $70,000, believed to be a new Angus Performance Register record, surpassing Millah Murrah Angus' $55,000 record from last year.
Sired by Milwillah Nardoo N155 and with Coffin Creek N165 as dam, Coffin Creek S100 was the standout of the sale.
A strong part of the appeal of his appeal was his weight gain, scanning in the top 20pc for 200 day, top 20pc for 400 day, and top 16pc for 600 day.
Ivan Truscott, manager at Wing Vee Pastoral was very pleased to pick up the bull.
"Even before the sale he caught out eye," Mr Truscott said.
"We picked him on his figures and then when we saw him in person, we couldn't go past him.
"We are building a large Angus herd from the ground up and we need quality to do that.
"We are conscious of wanting to build a quality herd and that's why we buy and Coffin Creek."
Mr Truscott said that Coffin Creek S100 will be used for artificial insemination.
"We want to collect semen from him as soon as possible and get the genetics into the heifers straight away," he said.
"I think he will be a bull we can use over a large number of heifers and fast track our genetics."
Wing Vee also purchased the first two lots of the day, Coffin Creek S67 and Coffin Creek S54 for $18,000 each.
"We bought those two bulls because of their sire," Mr Truscott said.
"They were sired by Coffin Creek Joker Q25 and if he is good enough for Harry and Jack to use in their operation, that's good enough for us. We trust their judgement."
The sale saw 100pc clearance of the 52 lots on offer averaging $19,807, up $2,515 on last year's $17,292, and stud co-principal Jack White was very pleased with the result.
"I'm shocked at how well it went to be honest," he said.
"We offered more bulls with 100pc clearance, beat our record and the average was up as well.
"The record bull, Coffin Creek S100, is just a complete bull.
"He has overall balance, was the top weight of all the lots, has deep pedigree, and great do-ability.
"He is very characteristic of Nardoo genetics."
Mr White said that despite the wet season, the bulls on offer all came on well ahead of the sale.
"They presented for the sale really well," he said.
The auction was conducted by McDonald Lawson Carter and auctioneer Paul Dooley was impressed with the lots offered.
"I think these are the best bulls Coffin Creek have ever offered," he said.
"The sale saw a really good mix of new clients and repeat buyers which is an indication of the good work Harry and Jack are doing.
"I thought the top priced bull was the pick of them and he was best by a long way."
Lot 4, Coffin Creek Commando S4, out of Baldridge Commando C036 and Millah Murrah ELA L11, was second top price at $40,000.
He was in the top 12pc for 400 day weight, top 10pc for rib, and top 18pc for scrotal size.
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus with 13 lots sold to online buyers.
