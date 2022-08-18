The Robertson family had plenty of reason's to smile after their 15th on-property bull in Turanville on Thursday. The shorthorn stud situated in the heart of the hunter valley cleared 33 bull's from a 34 offering.
The sale brought a $21,000 top for an overall average of $10,879, this years sale was on par with the previous years results in 2021 which drew a $21,500 top and a $12,420 average.
Advertisement
It was the first time the sale had operated under an online only bidding system through Auctions Plus. Traditionally in previous years sale's the stud would operate under a helmsman style auction with the stud now moving to the online platform.
Return buyer of 10 years Spencer and Sophie Morgan, The Grove Shorthorns walked away with the top priced sire on the day for $21,000. The first offered bull within the draft Turanville Encryption R129 ranked in the top 5% of the breed for scrotal at 44centimeters, top 10% for 200DW at +40 and 600DW with +69.
"We brought his brother at last year's Turanville sale and have had great results from him" said Mr Morgan.
"When I saw that he was out of the same cow, I knew I had to have him."
"We target that growth on feed and his got the IMF to back it up, I think his stud duties will fit into our operation quite nicely."
The Morgan family walked away with 3 bulls total from the day to an average of $15,000.
Turanvile stud has retained semen from the bull along with the sire being selected in the DPI Southern Multi Breed EBV project.
The second highest bull selling on the day went for $20,000 to Wayne Green, Longreach. Fifteen month old Turanvile Crusher S101 ranked in the top 10% for Eye Muscle Area {EMA} at +5.0 and the top 15% for Retail Beef Yield {RBY} at +1.8.
Other valuable buyers for the day were Rockgedgiel Partnership,Bundella with 3 bulls to an average of $14,666 and HR & SP Webb,Oberon who also purchased 3 bulls to an $7,000 average.
Turanvile's stud principal Doug Robertson described the sale's result as a "great success".
"We were pretty impressed with the line of bull's on offer and overall think the sale has been a great success"
"It's been challenging leading into the sale and the cattle have had some trying times with the amount of moisture under foot, in saying that I'd rather be dealing with mud then dust"."
"We're on a consistant program here now with the past 15 years running a sale annually, we're always looking for that genetic gain, blending the right genetics to get the right outcomes and capitalizing on the middle of the road type genetics that have got the ability to suit the feedlot trade with enough marbling and fat cover to give those cattle some yield and grade well." said Mr Robertson
The sale was interfaced with Auctions Plus with Mcgrath, Scone assisting with the days proceedings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.