Karoo Angus set a new stud record average during its 24th annual bull sale on Thursday at Meadow Flat, where seedstock and commercial buyers went head-to-head to secure their picks of the consistent line of sire prospects.
Overall, it was a full clearance of the 75 bulls offered with a top price of $32,000 and new stud record average of $18,355 achieved.
This eclipsed the previous stud best average of $14,686 accomplished across 76 bulls sold at last year's sale by $3669.
When welcoming everyone to the crowded sale barn, Ray White Emms Mooney's Ben Emms, Blayney, said the presentation of the bulls under extremely tough conditions was a credit to the Reen and Scott families and the type of cattle they produce.
"Karoo-blood cattle continue to feature well within the sales at Carcoar... buyers have confidence in the program, and it is a testament to the Karoo bulls which do a great job," Mr Emms said.
Karoo co-principal Annie Scott was extremely happy with the results, and sincerely thanked all successful buyers and underbidders for their support in making the sale so successful.
"Although it is great to have these successes, breeding cattle like this doesn't happen every day - it takes years of hard work," Mrs Scott said. "It is a testament to my father John, and my family, who have worked hard to develop and continue to breed the 'Karoo' type of cattle."
With 65 registered bidders attending the sale, there was a strong presence of loyal repeat clients that have been rewarded for using Karoo genetics with many of their pens of commercial cattle topping weaner sales across the state.
Despite it being the first-time Boambee Angus of East Seaham had attended the Karoo Angus sale, they demonstrated their eye for quality stock paying the top price of $32,000 for Karoo P195 Junior R241.
A two-year-old son of Karoo J266 Junior P195 out of the Wattletop Franklin G188 daughter in Karoo Wilcoola P181, he weighed 838kg.
Boambee stud manager Jamie Grosser said they were drawn to the Karoo stud after seeing the success other producers within their area have had with progeny of Karoo Realist N278.
"The quality and consistency of the Realist progeny is what drew us to the stud," he said.
"The bull we purchased is a Junior son, and they seem to have bred well for Karoo. Phenotypically he is very good and strides out really well.
"He has a good IMF [intramuscular fat] figure (of +3), maintains good growth numbers and is breed average for birthweight so will work well in our cow herd.
"Essentially he will be used as a back-up sire to maintain carcase traits... he isn't the highest EMA [eye muscle area] figured bull in the catalogue, but our cow herd is good in that area."
Local stud interest continued with the Frederickson family of Dalwhinnie Angus, Byng near Orange, paying $30,000 for the top-priced S-drop bull within the catalogue, Karoo K252 Franklin S13.
Accurately described as a "stud sire prospect" with balance, style, and a data set to back him up, the 646kg 17-month-old son of Wattletop Franklin G188 was out of Karoo Montana L4 going back to Cluden Newry Franklin H78.
Dalwhinnie principal Dean Frederickson made the bold bid to secure his choice of the offering over the phone through Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co agent Sam Parish, Forbes, after inspecting the draft during The Land's 2022 Southern Beef Week on July 29.
"Annie hit the nail on the head calling him a stud sire," Mr Parish said.
Loyal long-term commercial clients of Karoo asserted their dominance throughout the bidding.
The Evans family of Martindale, Walgett, were the largest volume buyers putting together a draft of six bulls for an average of $25,000. They paid to a top of $28,000 for Karoo Beast Mode R311, an 830kg free-moving son of Baldridge Beast mode B074 which ranked in the top three per cent or higher for 200-, 400- and 600-day weights.
"The Evans' have bought bulls from us every year since we started selling them, except for during the drought, and they were still here to support us then," Karoo co-principal Annie Scott said.
Karoo Exclusive S20, a 17-month-old son of Musgrave 316 Exclusive, also made $28,000 selling to John McKay of Inglewood, Cowra, who took home two bulls for a $21,500 average.
Also taking home multiples was Sayed Sarkis, Hartley, with four bulls to a top of $22,000 and average of $19,000, Sion Hills Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Garland, three to a top of $19,000 and average of $17,667, and Gunningrah Pty Ltd, Bombala, also with three bulls to a top of $16,000 twice and average of $15,000.
Marty Croker, manager of Simon Clowes property Amyville at Fullerton, returned to Karoo in need of two sires to join to their sire battery which services 1000 Angus breeders. He was successful in purchasing Karoo Beast Mode R237 and Karoo Beast Mode R301 for $17,000 and $23,000, respectively.
"We were ideally looking for a heifer bull and a herd bull," Mr Croker said.
"They (Karoo) breed good cattle and that is why we keep coming back... we often have the best pen at Yass weaner sales, or we are up there with the top of them."
Ten bulls sold to buyers via the AuctionsPlus platform including to interstate buyers from Queensland and Victoria.
Mr Emms of Ray White Emms Mooney said it was a very solid day for a good line up of even bulls.
The sale was conducted by Ray White Emms Mooney, Blayney, with auctioneer Liam Murphy taking bids from the rostrum.
