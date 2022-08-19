WITH so many agribusiness professionals in the one place for AgQuip, it was the perfect setting to gather for this month's Agribuzz hosted by the Farm Writers' Association of NSW and sponsored by the Manildra Group.
Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong was the guest speaker for the event.
Advertisement
Mr Strong shared his career highlights, plus the challenges and opportunities ahead for the red meat industry.
He said the agricultural industry was in a fantastic position and those involved needed to look towards a positive future rather than dwell on the negatives.
Related reading:
He said looking for the positives was a mantra he carried with him throughout his career in the red meat industry.
Appointed as MLA managing director in 2019, Mr Strong has more than 30 years red meat and livestock experience, knowledge and connections from the farm through to the end consumer in both domestic and international markets.
He has extensive skills in commercial and industry business management and administration, supply chain development, meat science and grading, genetics and marketing as well as on-farm experience.
Agribuzz is a smart-casual event that facilitates professional networking in a relaxed atmosphere.
It attracts people from diverse areas of agribusiness including banks, representative organisations, agribusiness service companies, consultants, government and the media.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.