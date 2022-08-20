The warm summer sun shines down on the green paddocks below in the Hawkesbury.
There, rows upon rows of vegetables rustle and shimmer in the heat.
Frank Kocanda trundles past on the tractor, looking along the rows with a practised eye.
Frank has been growing vegetables ever since he could walk, and now at 82 years old, he is watching his children carry on his life's work.
For the Kocanda family, there is something very special about planting a seed and watching it grow into something wonderful.
And this has become everyday life for Michelle Hughes and her brother Greg Kocanda - planting thousands of seeds and producing amazing, organic vegetables and fruits.
Michelle and Greg, Block 11 Organics, have been growing vegetables all their lives, and it seems it's in their blood.
Their grandfather Joseph came to Australia from Croatia in 1939 to the Hawkesbury.
There, on a piece of land bought for him by a cousin, he began growing vegetables. And the Kocanda family has been growing vegetables on that very same farm ever since.
Michelle and Greg's grandfather specialised in growing cauliflower, as well as other vegetables. And when his son Frank came along, he learned the skills of growing very early.
Greg said even though his dad grew vegetables more as a hobby, while driving trucks for a living, there was always a member of the family keeping the Kocanda vegetable farm growing.
"I remember growing up, we would be using chipping hoes on the weeds," he said.
"I came home from uni to the farm. It was more of a hobby but then the more I got into it, the more I enjoyed it.
"I always wanted to do something a bit different, and grow interesting things - like bi-colour corn and white corn."
Even while Greg went and leased country to grow vegetables, buying an organic farm near Canowindra while working as an agronomist, and owning a fruit shop in Canowindra, his parents Frank and Ann continued to grow vegetables.
Along with Michelle, they grew vegetables and sold them at farmers' markets, as well as at a stall beside the road.
After six years at Canowindra and 10 years of agronomy, the family bought a 10-hectare block at Nashdale, near Orange.
The Kocanda family today grows a mind-boggling range of seasonal vegetables at their 10ha Hawkesbury block, which is certified with Organic Food Chain.
Michelle said in the summer, they grow everything from sweet corn, carrots, cucumber and tomatoes to gherkins, capsicum, zucchini, eggplant and chilli.
They harvest their pumpkins in late summer and early autumn, and in the winter, they grow cabbage and cauliflower.
Radishes thrive all year round, and they make sure they grow plenty of staple vegetables like potatoes and onions.
They also have a tunnel to protect crops such as tomatoes, eggplant and chilli.
At their Nashdale farm, they grow delicious fruit, mostly apples and pears, but they are working on an established apricot orchard.
And what's their favourite vegetable they have ever grown?
"For me it is the first time we ever grew the bi-colour corn," Greg said.
Meanwhile, Michelle's favourite is the rare romanesco cauliflower.
"I like looking across the paddock and seeing all the green shapes of the romanesco," she said.
For the Kocanda family at Block 11 Organics, watching something grow to be enjoyed on a plate is very rewarding.
Michelle Hughes says there is something special about growing vegetables. "Seeing them grow, harvesting them and eating them and seeing the quality is great," she said.
She said they also loved growing plenty of different varieties, including chilli and eggplants, as well as more specialised vegetables like radicchio.
Her brother Greg Kocanda said the best moment was when they finally got to pick the ripe vegetable. "You water it, feed it and watch it grow, and then you get to pick it and eat it," he said.
And even after having three floods in 15 months in the Hawkesbury, they are still battling on.
The Kocanda family has been sharing its wonderful organic vegetables with visitors at the Carriageworks Markets for 13 years, since the very first market. "People appreciate the quality, and like to hear about how it's grown," Greg said.
But it's not the only way for customers to taste their produce - they can also be bought online through their website. Vegetables are delivered three times a week to homes and restaurants.
As well as their massive range of fresh organic vegetables, the family sources citrus from farming friends to supply to customers. They also supply vegetables wholesale, with ICC Sydney as a customer.
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
