The Land
Home/Machinery

Bulk handling small square bales

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The possibilities of bulk-handling small square bales were on display in a different light at AgQuip with the self-propelled Bale Baron.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.