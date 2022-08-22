The possibilities of bulk-handling small square bales were on display in a different light at AgQuip with the self-propelled Bale Baron.
Imported from Canada South Australian machinery dealers G&J East, Strathalbyn, the machine groups small squares into a group of 21, which are then bound by twine into a 2.4 metre by 1.5m 'big bale'. These can be easily stacked or transported to customers who prefer smaller bales such as horses and speciality livestock.
Advertisement
G&J East's Phil Wigzell said the Bale Baron was the most effective and safe method of handling small square bales, and its popularity would grow as livestock producers who feed hay would turn to it as an option.
He said the chatter around the barns, dairies and other enterprises that use a lot of hay was that the wastage round bale usage was becoming too much to bear for many.
Mr Wigsell said he grew up on a 230-cow dairy, and they found small square bales were labour-intensive compared to round bales, but the rounds were not nearly as efficient in the feeding stakes.
"This machine is a real crowd stopper," he said of the Bale Baron's debut at AgQuip.
"We're hearing from farmers that round bales could be on the way out with the big square balers, but this machine makes small square bales a real alternative.
"Packaging small square bales in this way can be dealt with quickly, but their use can be pretty flexible: either in feeding stock or selling hay to retailers.
"The bundle of (21) bales can easily fit on an eight by five (2.4m by 1.5m) trailer for ease of handling.
The handlers can be self-propelled or towed behind a tractor. The small squares can be packed in combinations of 21, 18 or nine bales. It has a maximum baling capacity of 1100 bales an hour and is powered by a John Deere 6.8 litre diesel engine.
The self-propelled machine has a paddock travel speed of up to 19 kilometres an hour or up to 48km/h on the road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.