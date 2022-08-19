FULL CLEARANCE was once again achieved for Coolie Angus at their annual on property sale in Merriwa, as prices soared above stud records that had only been set last year.
With 45 of 45 bulls selling to a top of $38,000 for an average of $17,467, on farm records were smashed once again after last years sale set the record of $27,000 for top price and $11,438. These are increases of $11,000 and $6029 respectively.
In the breakdown, all 28 two year old bulls sold to a top of $38,000, for an average of $19,285, while 17 of 17 yearling bulls sold to a top of $22,000 and averaged $14,470.
Just three lots in the $38,000 top price was achieved for Coolie Lotto R147, purchased by Yarrawonga Cattle Company, Wallumbilla, Qld.
Sired by Esselmont Lotto L3 and out of a Millah Murrah Brenda cow, R147 weighed 858 kilograms and had a scrotal circumference of 44 centimeters.
Labelled as a heifer bull, R147 was in the top 10 per cent for days to calving, milk, carcase weight, eye muscle area (EMA), and intramuscular fat (IMF).
Purchasing the bull on behalf of Yarrawonga was Davidson Cameron and Co's general manager Luke Scicluna who said the selection was all based on the bulls type.
"He was bought for his muscle pattern and length of body," Mr Scicluna said.
The bull would be heading to Queensland to be put over Santa Gertrudis females for first cross calves.
Topping the yearling bulls was Coolie Capitalist S25, purchased by TN Bailey, Gunnadilly, Quirindi for $22,000.
Sarah Hutchins spoke on behalf of Mr Bailey and said the bull was a standout since she first received the catalogue.
"He just had such an even dataset," she said.
"We are looking for something for our mature cows to pack some meat in to the calves.
"Just a real even bull," Miss Hutchins said.
Weighing 679 kg, S25 was a son of LD Capitalist 316 and out of a Booroomooka Theo T030, Millah Murrah Brenda embryo female and was in the top 5pc for calving ease, top 10pc for rib fat, and top 15 pc for birthweight.
Goonoo Goonoo, Tamworth secured five bulls during the sale topping at $20,000 twice for Coolie Capitalist R88, and Coolie Lotto S30, for an average of $17,600. Lynoch Pty Ltd was another volume buyer purchasing four bulls to $16,000 three times for an average of $15,500.
Coolies manager Jamie Edmonds said he was extremely happy with the sale results with the average price rising by 50pc.
"There has been a lot of inquiry but this just exceeded out expectations," he said.
"We are wrapped in the comments of the bulls and people have said they were really excited with the direction of our bulls and how they have improved over the years.
Mr Edmonds said there were a lot of repeat buyers present who were happy to increase their budgets to meet the current market but there were also new clients like Yarrawonga Cattle Co.
Guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, said the sale had the biggest crowd he had seen at Coolie.
"There are a lot of Wattle Top and Millah Murrah cows in here (the catalogue) and they (Coolie) have been putting together some really good female lines in the past few years," he said.
The sale was conducted by Davidson Cameron and Company, Gunnedah, with guest Auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth.
