MY FIRST daffodils are in flower, reminding me that spring is almost here.
They're also a reminder to finish winter pruning, of which there is more than usual.
There are times when I feel that even if I spent all day gardening, there'd still be pruning to finish.
I start with climbing plants. Long whiskery shoots of wisteria need removing to clear the air for older, stouter stems carrying flowering spurs - on no account touch these.
Potato vine (Solanum jasminoides) needs a hard chop in late winter.
This delays flowering by a few weeks but as it blooms all summer I'm prepared to make a minor sacrifice for the sake of avoiding the build-up of a vast nest of dead twigs beneath its flowery, leafy exterior.
Potato vine is fabulous for quick cover, it rockets up a lattice or a wall with supports in a season, but like an obstreperous toddler, it needs a firm hand.
I've also taken a firm hand with my Chinese jasmine (J. polyanthum), another energetic climber with deliciously fragrant, pink and white flowers in November.
It covers a sheltered wall in our outdoor living area and never sets seed. I often forget it for a few years and am then forced to take drastic action.
Next come perennials whose dead flower stalks are still in place.
Upright sedums (now Telephium), Phlomis russelliana and Russian sage (Salvia atriplicifolia) all look decorative under frost but now the woody stalks need to go, to leave space for new shoots.
Next, I look around my shrubs, starting with winter bloomers whose flowers are nearly over: winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum), winter honeysuckle (Lonicera fragrantissimum), rosemary, sacred bamboo and numerous japonicas (Chaenomeles) in shades of vermilion, white and apple blossom C. moerloosei.
All are happy left unpruned but if you grow them as hedges they need a late winter clip into shape.
Winter jasmine is invaluable in a large cool climate garden as being semi-prostrate it can be grown in several ways: as a free-standing, mildly weeping shrub, a broad, waist high hedge, or hanging over a wall.
It has no scent but its starry golden flowers on green stems light up the garden at the bleakest time of year, lovely with yellow jonquils and pale mauve winter iris, I. unguicularis. It suckers but is easily kept in check.
Low growing shrubs come last. Small glaucous and silvery-grey shrubs are perfect for giving the summer garden structure.
Drought hardy santolina, curry plant (Helichrysum), rue, ballota - there are lots of others - make small mounds to plant among perennials and grasses.
All flourish in dry conditions - we all know it won't rain for ever.
Daffodils at Rydal Festival is back after last year's COVID-forced absence, weekends September 10/11 and 17/18.
Gardens open 10am to 4pm. $10 per peson covers admission to all gardens, music, heritage buildings, sculpture exhibition and art show.
Food is available all day and there's a free hop-on, hop-off bus to all village gardens.
Visit www.rydal.com.au email, rydaldaffs@gmail, or contact 02 6359 3237.
There is no eftpos, so take your piggy bank.
