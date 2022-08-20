In their first live sale, Dales Angus had a full clearance of their 31 bulls, five pens of 20 heifers, and guest vendor Target Livestock sold their one.
Overall, 32 of 32 bulls sold to a top of $18,000 for Target Alcatraz R4 purchased by M and M Nott, Boggabilla, offered by Target Livestock, Merriwa, for an average of $11,281.
In the breakdown, 25 of 25 two-year-old bulls sold to $18,000 and averaged $11,608, and 7 of 7 yearling bulls sold tog $11,000 for an average of $9500. All five pens of 20 heifers sold to a top of $2200 per head for an average of $1968 per head.
The Dales Angus draft topped at $15,000 twice, first for Dales R64, purchased by Muffet Holdings, Glencoe, Rouchel, then for Dales R81, purchased by Marina Seven Holdings Pty Ltd, Timor.
Pens of 20 heifers topped at $2200, purchased by Jada Grazing Partnership, Merriwa.
The sale was conducted by Davidson Cameron and Co, Scone, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
