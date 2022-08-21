It was wet underfoot and the main events were completed at the 2022 Ganmain Show before a quick and heavy rain shower send spectators scurrying for cover.
A welcome return to the bush show circuit, the 2022 Ganmain Show once again proved it's popularity and confirmed the place of shows as vital venues to cement local communities.
Advertisement
The major sponsor of the show was Beyond Bank.
Ganmain Show committee president Stephen Hatty paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of the committee, volunteers and exhibitors in restoring the show after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.
"It was a very good day with an enormous and happy crowd," Mr Hatty said.
"We have had great support from the community and sponsors which makes all the effort worthwhile.
"These country shows bring everyone together and celebrate all that is good about the bush."
Mrs Val Brill was presented with Life Membership by Steph Cooke, MP for Cootamundra.
Andrea Wishart (nee Hatty) was sashed Ganmain Show Young Woman.
There was a full program of ring events, the Ganmain Historical Society lined up a range of heritage tractors alongside the monster farm machinery deemed essential today and the two arenas featuring the yard dog trials were kept busy all day.
The pavilion was filled with all of the produce from the district, sheep exhibits were of a very high standard and sideshow alley was packed all day.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.