The Land

Successful return to the show circuit at Ganmain

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated August 21 2022 - 10:10am, first published 2:00am
A successful Ganmain Show - David McCann, Coolamon Shire mayor, Val Britt, presented with Life Membership of the Ganmain Show by Steph Cooke, MP for Cootamundra, Ganmain Show Young Woman, Andrea Wishart (nee Hatty) and committee president Stephen Hatty.

It was wet underfoot and the main events were completed at the 2022 Ganmain Show before a quick and heavy rain shower send spectators scurrying for cover.

