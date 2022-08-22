The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Trees on Boorowa farm adds biodiversity value

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Chaplin, Biodiversity Conservation Trust, Tumut, in successfully established tree lines on Hanaminno, Boorowa.

"Our focus is very much on working with private land owners," Kevin Chaplin said as he explained the purpose of the Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.