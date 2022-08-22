"Our focus is very much on working with private land owners," Kevin Chaplin said as he explained the purpose of the Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT).
Mr Chaplin is the Senior Landholder Engagement Officer NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust's Murray-Riverina region, based in Tumut, and he was speaking at the recent Trees on Farms open day held in conjunction with the Boorowa Community Landcare Group and hosted at Hanaminno, Boorowa.
The Biodiversity Conservation Trust is a statutory not-for-profit body established under Part 10 of the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 which began operating in 2017.
The BCT aims to increase biodiversity conservation across the state by supporting private land conservation to deliver a healthy, productive and resilient environment.
"We provide a number of programs which are available through different avenues with the aim to preserve vegetation on their property," Mr Chaplin said.
"We work closely with organisations such as LLS and Landcare to really help capitalise on all the good works that Landcare have managed to achieve over the last thirty odd years."
Mr Chaplin said the BCT is keen to support Landcare in identifying property owners with the purpose of assisting them in the conservation of existing habitat.
"We operate in the sphere of protecting remnant vegetation and we can see a good synergy with Landcare," he said.
"If you have old growth vegetation on your property and you are looking after it, we would like to see some form of compensation to the land owner if possible to maintain it."
'Any tree is a good tree,' in Charlie Arnott's estimation, as he reflects on the benefits of revegetating his farm where he was hosting the Trees on Farms open day.
On the family property Hanaminno, Boorowa, he can look back over his landscape and take pleasure in the number of trees he has planted which has added immeasurably to the ecological biodiversity, and stock protection, not to say the aesthetic value.
"For me personally it is a very satisfying to know that I'm leaving something in trust for future generations," Mr Arnott said.
"This country was basically cleared to three percent of native grassy woodlands, so it needs to be helped and healed with revegetation anyway.
"Any tree in my book is a good tree and to have more trees here I think can only be beneficial."
Mr Arnott said his intention in planting trees is for habitat, landscape restoration, stock shelter, shade and wind protection.
"Also the aesthetics of it as well and essentially the biodiversity is improved," he said.
"We do clumps of trees, we do tree lines and we are essentially creating green corridors."
This project/activity is part of the Partnering in Private Land Conservation which is a joint initiative delivered by Landcare NSW and the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust.
Landcare NSW is working in partnership with the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT) to raise awareness and support for private land conservation efforts across the state.
The key objectives of the project are to:
1. Build understanding and capacity between the BCT and local Landcare groups
2. Build biodiversity conservation knowledge with landholders
3. Increase the participation of landholders in private land conservation programs.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
