More funding in the fight against FMD

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated August 22 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
In a move to be proactive in the biosecurity fight against foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease, NSW Government has committed a further $65 million to help combat any possible incursion.

