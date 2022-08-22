In a move to be proactive in the biosecurity fight against foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease, NSW Government has committed a further $65 million to help combat any possible incursion.
The announcement by Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders and Deputy Premier Paul Toole at Taronga Western Plains Zoo as part of a biosecurity forum today confirmed the Government will now commit a total of $229m so far with the new money targeting some specific areas including the fast track of possible synthetic vaccinations and on-ground activities.
Advertisement
From the $65m, $3.5m will be put towards the implementation of a mandatory national EID tagging system for sheep and goats while $5.8m is being committed to fast track synthetic mRNA vaccines for FMD and LSD.
The remaining $55.7m will be to fast track on-ground activities including $26.3m to expand a trained response workforce of 2000 experts; $17.8m for feral animal control and infected premises control, and incentives for farmers to improve their biosecurity plans; $9.7m for new intelligent track and trace technology; and $2m to roll out targeted education campaigns.
ALSO READ:
"Preparedness is absolutely the key to preserving our state's prosperity," Mr Saunders said.
"The additional $65m will fund critical biosecurity actions over the next two years to address the increase risk of FMD and other threats.
"An incursion of FMD means an immediate standstill of livestock movement and also an immediate lockout from all our high value export markets.
"Without being alarmist, with all the threats facing us, there is roughly a 56 per cent chance of something getting in.
"This funding is so that if something happens we are ready to go."
Mr Toole said the increased funding was to help NSW be best prepared if an incursion occurs.
"To show how importantly this government takes biosecurity, our investment of $229m this year alone is the biggest seen in any jurisdiction when it comes to exotic pest and disease control in a single year," he said.
"I don't need to explain the importance of developing a synthetic FMD vaccine - it would be a game changer for our farmers.
"Current FMD vaccines are being made using the virus itself, meaning even vaccinated animals have to be destroyed for Australia to regain our FMD-free status following an outbreak.
"The development of a synthetic mRNA vaccine could be the key could be the key for Australia to apply for FMD-free status without having to destroy vaccinated animals, allowing us to preserve out trade access.
"The world is yet to develop an LSD vaccine.
Advertisement
"So having these two mRNA vaccines in our arsenal if these diseases were to reach our shores, would give us a clear edge on the world stage.
"I am issuing a challenge to every biotechnology company around the world working in the mRNA field.
"Develop an mRNA vaccine for both FMD and LSD ready to be produced in volume for use on livestock by August 1 next year.
"It might sound ambitious, but here in NSW we have already invested $96m to be able to manufacture mRNA vaccines here in this state."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.