THE $160,000 Australian record top-priced Hereford bull, Injemira Robert Redford Q287, is continuing to make headways with semen being exported to every continent except Antarctica.
Purchased from the Injemira Beef Genetics' 50th annual production sale by ABS - Global Australia, South Australian stud Ardno, Vielun Pastoral Company (VPC), Mudgee, and Jarrah Genetics, Banana, Qld, the now 35-month-old bull sired by Injemira Redford J006 out of Injemira First Day eclipsed the previous record of $120,000, set by Inverary Dominator D56 in 1986.
ABS Beef InFocus supply chain manager, Annie Pumpa, Table Top, said the bull was purchased for his outcross pedigree and data which continually appeals to producers across the industry.
"We knew we needed a new Poll Hereford bull; he needed to be an outcross to the industry and also have value to export back into other global markets," Miss Pumpa said.
"Certainly we had a big criteria for this bull and he fit every bill of that.
"He is a Super Sire in the Hereford Super Sire program, which has a lot of appeal to our commercial producers and we know that commercially, that is what drives our business.
"Quite excitingly his semen has gone back to America which I think is a huge opportunity... we see lot of American genetics come out to Australia, but not necessarily vice-versa."
Global semen exports were on the rise with a large uptake from the United Kingdom, European Union, the United States, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and exclusive packages to New Zealand.
"From our perspective, it is really beneficial to meet the market for our Australian partners and work with people who have really good programs to find these bulls, identify them, and then put them back through our supply chains and we know that we have the opportunity to represent Australia and push these bulls out in to other global markets," she said.
"Whilst $160,000 a couple of years ago was a daunting price, it has reaped the rewards and we are very happy with the way he has impacted the Australian meat industry."
Vielun Pastoral Company's Sam Broinowski couldn't speak highly enough of the bull and said "Redford was to the Hereford breed, what Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 was to the Angus".
"He is an industry leading bull and probably a multi-purpose Hereford bull the breed needed," he said. When selecting the bull last year, Mr Broinowski said he was a "seriously good bull".
"To me a bull starts out with his phenotype and what he looks like, and he was structural perfection, his mother is an excessively good cow too and that stood out to me," he said.
"He is backed by a very good set of data which is really holding up, that low birth, high growth, high muscle, high marbling, and good calving ease, all the right data.
"For us it was not only a decision to get the best genetics in the herd, it was also a financial decision. We had the opportunity to buy a really good bull and get our money back."
Mr Broinowski had used Redford in his artificial insemination program over Hereford cows and heifers with about 90 stud calves on the ground plus about 50 from commercial females that VPC traded.
"He has been a faultless bull for calving heifers," he said.
"Really low birthweight, ultra correct calves, and then post calving, the way they are developing is extraordinary. To have calves that are that small born and watch them develop, most of them are only three or four weeks old - they are just fantastic."
Miss Pumpa said they were really excited for Redford to become a proven sire.
"We are absolutely stoked with the way Redford has sold to commercial producers and seedstock clients," she said.
"He has lifted the Hereford sales and really underpinned what we did with Wirruna Matty M288, and he is that bull that we were looking to bring over for Matty daughters as well."
Looking at the calves and Redford's genotype, Miss Pumpa said he would be also be well suited to crossbred operations.
"All the bull partners have calves on the ground now and I haven't had a bad report and the best part now is that we are getting repeat customers using the bull," she said.
"We are starting to get some really good conception data on him as well, so we know he is going to sit in the higher bracket for a HCR [high conception rate] program.
"Looking at the bigger picture and creating more sustainable red meat product for the consumer, we knew that heterosis is where a lot of people were picking up profit. That is why it fits the commercial bill, they are going to be easy doing, put on weight, grow really well, and they are going to be really quiet."
