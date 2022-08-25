A FOCUS on building better cows is one of Lee Leachman's top tips for the overall improvement of the herd.
Mr Leachman of Leachman Cattle of Colorado, spoke via an online presentation at Coota Park Blue-E beef production field day earlier this month about the need to focus on cows and what technology is available to producers.
Mr Leachman said there are three main options to focus on for herd improvement being terminal, maternal and balanced between the two.
The terminal profit drivers include a focus on what the calf is worth at weaning, feed efficiency, carcase value including marbling and yield, carcase weight, and health.
Mr Leachman said while these are strong profit drivers there needs to be a balance but there are some crossovers. "You can't chase these at the expense of cows," he said.
Mr Leachman said feed intake is also a driver of maternal traits with a focus on the cost of the cow and feed cost being a large part of that.
The output of the cow was another driver looking at calf weight and value.
Other maternal traits listed by Mr Leachman to look at included reproduction with a focus on the percentage of live calves and the age of breeding, as well as the longevity of the cow, how long it will rebreed for and stay sound.
However, Mr Leachman said it was important to have long term selection goals on how you want to change your cows and stick to a plan to see the changes in your herd down the track.
To look at how these traits affect the profit of your herd Leachman Cattle created profit indexes.
The indexes are $Ranch, $Feeder and $Profit which take all the data of nearly ever trait that affects profit and turn it into a useful measure for producers.
The indexes are aimed to simplify the selection process and take into consideration the factors that can impact on the producers bottom dollar.
The $Ranch index focuses on the profit from birth through to weaning and looks at fertility, milk, growth, cow feed intake and mature cow size.
The $Feeder index is the profit from weaning to harvest and includes feed conversion, carcass value and carcass weight.
The $Profit puts these all together looking at everything from conception through the consumption and is the number that can predict the bottom line.
The $Profit allows analysis between any two bulls and calculate the difference in profit they're expected to make in your herd.
Mr Leachman said there are so many tools out there to help producers focus on their selection and breeding.
"It's the most exciting time to be breeding cattle, from a genetic view, because of all the tools available," he said.
Mr Leachman said looking at DNA could be one way to help sort the cattle in your herd, with one tool available being Inherit Select.
This genetic test with Zoetis and using Leachman Cattle of Colorado indexes looks at the DNA to predict for the 18 traits and therefore the indexes.
"It allows you to make an improvement in your cattle," he said.
Mr Leachman said the genetic testing allows producers to take the guesswork out of their selection process and help to improve the herd faster with the more reliable system.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
