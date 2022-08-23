A Wagga Wagga-based technology firm had its wares on display at AgQuip, demonstrating how it can spread wifi coverage in areas that have challenging coverage.
Zetifi business development manager Rob Lansdown said many farmers were enthusiastically embracing new technologies that are delivering, in many cases, some significant long-term gains.
He said the technological leap forward in rural and regional Australia; there is an increase in digital ability and literacy. But this goes hand in hand with frustration with the online access from providers.
Mr Lansdown said on-farm technologies, especially digital varieties, were developing rapidly and delivering real productivity, efficiency, and profitability benefits.
He said these technologies save farmers time and give them access to new information and insights about the things that matter to them, such as the health and welfare of their stock, water and soil.
He said new technologies would provide long-term productivity gains, but without a decent connection to the internet, any early adoption of technology would struggle.
Those who live in areas that experienced marginal connection now had a whole new world opened up to them with a Zetifi system.
They can run Zoom, Teams or any other form of online meeting and use Wi-Fi Calling to help with phone calls.
The Covid-19 pandemic has put online communications like Zoom or any other variant in a prime position to carry on with business, Mr Lansdown said.
Office work is an obvious beneficiary of good internet connectivity; however, more and more varieties of software manage cropping programs, spray treatments, vehicle online safety and heavy machinery.
Zetifi has chosen Wagga Wagga as its base, and that business's growth directly impacts the regional city.
"We've got about 20 people in the business now; we've doubled our size every year for the last couple, and most of those live in Wagga.
"Fifteen of those staff are now permanently based in Wagga, including five or six people we've attracted who are software developers and technology people originally from Sydney, and they're loving that change.
"Thanks to a funding grant we were lucky enough to win, we've got a couple of software developers in Rochester, New York, and a couple of people dotted around in Victoria and Adelaide who provide some specialist skills.
"We now provide wifi products that can sit on top of vehicles and machinery and tractors. People can use wifi anywhere on their property and also fix wifi systems around sheds and yards, and houses.
"What we're trying to do was make is something which you tell us where you want wifi, and you get an easily deployed deploy system that we build in Wagga, send it straight to your farm, and it's installed in a few hours and that way you don't have to rely on what might be unreliable phone coverage.
"People are now using our wifi systems to monitor troughs, tanks, feeders, stock movements, and weights.
"The Zetifi system is high bandwidth, and it's broadband.
"So wherever you've got people, and you've got people on devices, they need data. Everybody knows how much more data-hungry systems are becoming," Mr Lansdown said.
