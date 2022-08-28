The Merino industry has remembered renowned sheep classer Dick Jago as a man with integrity, who was very loyal to his wool growing clients and who never sought advantage over another.
His willingness to share his knowledge and offer advice to young people in the Merino industry was uncommon.
A professional sheep classer for more than forty years, and who at his peak, classed over 350,000 Merino sheep, Dick never forgot that the bush was not his first choice of career.
Nor did he ever shy away from supporting his mother, who was made a young widow when her husband died suddenly while Dick was only seven years old.
The loss of his older brother Len, killed during the war, had a profound influence on Dick.
He always had a strong sense of supporting the women who lived on stations as he thought them the strongest and true pioneers of the bush.
And he was just as committed to his family, as he was to the Merino industry, although, at times, it might have seemed to Denise that Haddon Rig and sheep came first.
Richard Benn 'Dick' Jago died on 14 April 2022, in his 89th year.
Born in Forbes, he was the youngest of five children born to Thomas Charles and Flora Bernadine (nee Fenton).
Raised during The Depression, Dick and his brother Charles attended Newington College, Stanmore, from which place Dick was granted a scholarship to study Law at the University of Sydney.
"It was something your father would have wanted," their mother told them.
But his request to defer the scholarship for 12 months to allow him to go bush and take a jackerooing position on a Yass property which overlooked the Burrinjuck Dam was the law professions loss and the Merino industry's gain.
After two years at Yass, fencing and rabbiting, he applied for a jackaroo position on Haddon Rig, Warren, where the boss George B.S Falkiner (father of current stud principal) interviewed him.
He was twenty years old, and the interview in December 1953 almost ended ignominiously when he told Mr Falkiner of the lethal properties of myxomatosis and how the disease would eliminate the rabbit from the country.
The Haddon Rig owner disagreed, but when Dick said he and his two dogs would be on the train to start work the next day, he was offered the job.
It was a lucky break for the boy from the city, because sons of ram clients or pastoral contacts had preference for the jackaroo billets on Haddon Rig.
But a few jackaroos had just left, the station was drought feeding all stock and crutching and they were short of labour.
At Haddon Rig, Dick was one of six jackeroos and although he was senior, he realised that if he was to make his way at the stud and in the Merino industry, he needed to get as close to Malcolm McLeod as was possible while he was classing the stud sheep.
He was paid five pounds per week as a third year jackaroo, out of which he saved as much as he could while still sending his mother some money.
The core values of his frugal upbringing, thrift, hard work, respect and integrity would stand him in good stead for the rest of his life.
His daughter Clara recalled her father was so frugal he wouldn't buy an air conditioned car, but would drive to his classing jobs with the windows down, and change his shirt before starting the job.
And such was his integrity, he turned down the offer of a job on another stud which paid 5000 pounds a year when he was only earning 728 pounds as stud overseer on Haddon Rig.
He didn't accept the way that stud would run their clients at auction.
Malcolm McLeod also noted his thrift - one day he said - "Dick, you are tight" - to which Dick replied - "I know that, but I have little money."
Another jackaroo at Haddon Rig was Forbes Murdoch and when he arrived from his home at Terrick Terrick, Blackall in 1961, he and Dick became great friends.
"He taught me a lot, and we worked well together," Forbes said.
"He was very loyal to his clients, and although he put his clients first, he worked hard to get a happy compromise stud and client."
Together as jackeroos on Haddon Rig, each came under the austere management of Alec Ramsay who was respected for his ability and work ethic, and Malcolm McLeod who was more congenial and who soon noted Dick's keen interest.
Dick got a break when he was able to accompany Mr McLeod around his various classing jobs, and in time picked up a few clients for himself.
When Mr McLeod retired in 1971, Dick was his logical successor as classer at Haddon Rig.
And when Forbes Murdoch was appointed manager, he and Dick set about regenerating the stud which had been bred along the lines deemed profitably acceptable during the 1960s.
At Haddon Rig, the wrinkly, full-necked type of sheep, typical of the 1960s were, according to Dick, the type to win the show ribbons in 1962.
But not what the market was looking for a decade later, and during the following 18 months the pair classing and drafting in tandem turned the stud around.
Current Haddon Rig principal George Falkiner junior thought Dick was an outstanding sheep classer who served the Merino industry with distinction.
"We are very proud of what Dick did for my family," he said.
"We would not be where we are today if not for Dick's dedication to the Merino."
By selecting for plainer-bodied sheep, but retaining the 'bouquet' of the wool for which the stud was renowned, an increase in wool and sheep production was achieved.
Along with an increase in ram sales, to the point where Haddon Rig regularly topped the sales averages at Dubbo, from the 1990's the premier ram sale centre for NSW.
Not surprising then that Dick rated Forbes Murdoch and Tom Padbury at Collinsville, SA, the two best sheep men he knew.
At Collinsville, Dick would purchase 100 rams for Yanga, Balranald, then owned by the Black family, and he came to appreciate the value of the plainer and bigger bodied sheep bred in SA suited better that pastoral property.
At his peak, Dick classed 350,000 sheep each year, spending at least ten months on the road and which was the biggest classing run from 1970 - 2000.
Besides Haddon Rig, where he was for 40 years, Dick classed the flocks at Lansdowne, Isis Downs and Mt Margaret in QLD, Connorville, Mona Vale and Malahide in Tasmania, Coonong, Wanganella, Bundemar, Mogila, Gingie, Dalkeith, Cobran, Kurrajong Park, Yanga and The Lagoons in NSW.
He also travelled to Argentina four times, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, India, New Zealand and South Africa to advise on sheep breeding and management.
It was at The Lagoons, owned by the Middleton family, where Dick started to incorporate the use of fleece measurements when classing.
He realised his eyes were telling him the strength of the wool and he was not concentrating enough on the handle of the fleece.
Michael Middleton also recalled Dick was the first to introduce selling flock rams as yearlings against the tradition of two year old sale rams.
Chris Bowman who took over the classing of a number of Dick's long-standing clients long admired Dick's commitment to Haddon Rig, along with his professional work ethic and willingness to share his knowledge with young people.
Although Denise Arnott grew up in Sydney, she like Dick was more at home in the bush and when she and Dick met, she was working on Egelabra, Warren.
But one day, Mrs Pauline Falkiner said to Dick - "do you think Denise Arnott would be interested in being a governess for her children.'
Dick contacted Denise and told her she would be offered the job and that she should take it.
He often said that it was the smartest thing he had ever done in his life.
He married Denise at St Marks Church, Darling Point, on 14 June, 1962, before honeymooning on Lindeman Island, during which time all of his savings were spent.
He had three regrets in his life - that he had not known his father more, that his eldest brother Len had not returned from the war and that he had not spent more time with his children Clara and Malcolm when they were young.
Retiring form sheep classing in 2000, he maintained a vigorous lifestyle, and until he was 85 would see the sunrise each day during an early morning swim at Bronte.
Richard Benn Jago is survived by wife Denise, their daughter Clara, son, Malcolm, daughter-in-law Angela and granddaughters Tilly, Alice and Elsa.
