Vale Dick Jago - master sheep classer remembered for his integrity and skill

August 28 2022 - 2:00am
At Haddon Rig - George Hawker, Dick Jago and Murray Murdoch; Classing the Yanga maiden ewes on agistemnt in Victoria - Lindsay Lee, Bes Murray and Dick Jago; Dubbo ram sale - Dick Jago, Bill and Michael Middleton and Phill Woodhill; At Isis Downs - Dick Jago with John Dunnicliff.

The Merino industry has remembered renowned sheep classer Dick Jago as a man with integrity, who was very loyal to his wool growing clients and who never sought advantage over another.

