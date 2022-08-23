To the Punter's surprise, his cheeky 14 cents-a-share bid for a stake in would-be urea producer Neurizer (ASX code NRZ) was filled on August 18.
Surprised because the news on July 4 that the company had signed a binding take-or-pay $1.5 billion (repeat billlion) five-year offtake agreement had boosted the shares to a 12-month high of 25c.
Advertisement
China New Energy took the opportunity to cut its stake in NRZ from 15.2 per cent to 12.96pc. Since then, the shares have drifted lower on thin trading.
As a result, the Punter now has 40,000 NRZ at a total cost of $5610. That's a big investment by the Punter's standards, but he is pretty happy about it.
The offtake agreement is with the giant Korean group Daelim for 500,000 per annum - half the projected output for the first five years.
The $1.5 billion estimate is on forecast prices, but if current prices hold up, the deal could be worth as much as $2.8 billion.
Neurizer plans to produce urea by gasifying coal underground at the old Leigh Creek coal mine in South Australia.
It is expected to be the only fully vertically integrated urea plant in the world, using some of the gas to generate its own power.
It reckons it has enough coal to sustain production for 30 years at a cash cost of $109 a tonne.
The current price is around $1200. However, production is not expected to start until 2025.
It has already secured some 70pc of stage two finance, but more money - probably including further public share offers - will be needed.
The Punter has invested in NRZ more than once.
It sold its most recent stake at 16.5c in June for a 20pc profit.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AHF) has denied media reports that its application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for accelerated approval to sell infant formula in the US had been paused.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.