Effects of third La Nina likely from October | The Outlook

Negative IOD to persist for another three months | The Outlook

By Don White, Weatherwatch
August 29 2022 - 2:01am
THE long-term climate indicators have again shown only minor changes in recent times but the most newsworthy item this week linked to climate is the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a La Nina alert for the coming months.

