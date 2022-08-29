Effects of third La Nina likely from October | The Outlook

THE long-term climate indicators have again shown only minor changes in recent times but the most newsworthy item this week linked to climate is the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a La Nina alert for the coming months.
As I referred to last week, there is now a greater than 50 per cent chance that a La Nina will return for the third consecutive summer, with current consensus that there is at least a 70pc chance of a La Nina in November-December and this is likely to mean that at least the eastern parts of Australia could be in for another wet summer.
The effects of a third La Nina will become more likely from early October.
There are still a couple of important factors worth considering here.
One is that in the past 20 La Nina events, well above average rainfalls sufficient to cause some riverine flooded occurred in only 12 or 13 of those events.
However, on this occasion, after two wet La Nina summers, all major dams are fairly full, and more catchments are either saturated or have high water tables.
This means that there is potential for flooding to occur with lower amounts of rainfall than normal, even with just slightly above average falls.
With a warmer world in recent decades, the oceans for the Earth are now holding more energy (and heat) than at any time in recorded history.
It is too early to say whether the likely triple La Nina event has been influenced by the warmer oceans and therefore too early to link the wet weather patterns in eastern Australia to global warming yet, but it will be worth watching out for any further signs in the coming years.
As for how things are progressing with the other indicators, the Indian Ocean Dipole is strongly negative and has been for two months now.
All major models indicate a negative IOD will persist for at least another three months, increasingly the likelihood of a wetter than normal spring in eastern and northern Australia.
The Southern Annular Mode looks like remaining neutral for another one to two weeks.
A neutral SAM temporarily reduces rain potential on the east coast, but it is favoured to return to positive in September and remain so through spring.
A positive SAM increases rainfall potential on the east coast as well.
As mentioned last week, the Madden-Julian Oscillation is currently weak and therefore will have little effect on our weather for a while.
However, there are signs a pulse could develop over the Indian Ocean in the coming week but the only effect of this could be a slight increase in temperatures in eastern Australia.
