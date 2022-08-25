The NSW Government used a biosecurity forum at Dubbo this week to announce additional funding in the fight against foot and mouth and lumpy skin diseases.
NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders and Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced an extra $65 million of funding towards the fight against FMD and LSD, including $5.8m committed to fast track synthetic mRNA vaccines.
Mr Toole put a challenge out for biotechnology companies working in the mRNA field to produce an FMD vaccine by August 1 next year.
At the forum, held at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, there was skepticism from some experts as to whether this goal was achievable. When asked if he thought the target date was achievable, NSW DPI deputy director general biosecurity and food safety, John Tracey, said it was ambitious.
"I think it will be challenging," he said. "I think the time that it takes to demonstrate immunity is going to be key.
"And when you're talking about a registered product, you have got to be able to jump through those hoops to get it done. In saying that, we will be proactive with the APVMA."
Mr Tracey said there is a good chance of demonstrating proof of concept with the technology in cattle and expected efficacy with live virus would be achieved in the first quarter next year.
While it may be unlikely a vaccine will be ready for mass production by August 1 next year, Mr Tracey said there were many benefits to an mRNA vaccine.
"The difference between an mRNA vaccine and a traditional one is that an mRNA vaccine doesn't use a part of a virus," he said.
"It's a synthetic approach which provides a number of advantages. It's safer, and it's going to be faster in terms of manufacturing, in particular.
"The particular one we're looking at uses a very small amount of RNA that can be amplified to produce a large amount of vaccine and that results in speed - it can be produced within weeks.
"With this vaccine we can distinguish between infected and vaccinated animals, which is a really important part of returning to markets. We've got to look at tools and technologies to take us to where we need to be and we've seen mRNA technologies as a key way to do that.
"We've got increasing threats on emergency animal diseases with three of the top four on our doorstep. So for FMD, LSD, and African swine fever, we have challenges in terms of vaccine availability.
"We do have a vaccine for FMD that we can source outside of Australia, but we've got no sovereign ability to manufacture that. And we don't have an mRNA option.
"Lumpy skin disease is a significant challenge for us in terms of the registered vaccine for Australia, as is African swine fever.
"Vaccination is a really important part of the successful eradication of many of these diseases and in terms of Australia's return to market. We think that this sort of approach to will provide a faster path back to market."
Fletcher International Exports founder Roger Fletcher said keeping FMD out should still be the priority.
"We should be fighting this war on other people's lands," he said.
"It would be the complete collapsing of our industry. We need to stop it getting into Australia and it's not just up to government, it's up to all of us."
