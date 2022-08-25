Grains producers throughout NSW are competing for seed, fertiliser and services as they prepare for what is shaping to be one of the biggest summer plantings ever.
After a sopping wet winter left many cropping paddocks unplanted to wheat, barley or canola, farmers are looking to summer sorghum alternatives, even pushing the boundaries to southern parts of the Central West.
Winter croppers in the Lachlan Valley around Forbes, Cowra and Grenfell are considering their options for a one-off punt on dryland sorghum.
With moisture profiles full and feed grain price prospects looking solid into 2023, there is also talk of opportunistic plantings further south around Quandialla.
"A lot will depend on how wet the ground remains after this latest rain, and how long it takes to get soil temperatures up," said Delta Agribusiness agronomist at Young, Nellie Evans.
Ms Evans said farmers had to be mindful summer crops needed summer rainfall, especially in their final growth stages.
Although forecasters had tipped the likelihood of another La Nina weather cycle in eastern Australia, which could help, the Central West tended towards winter-dominant rainfall.
Sorghum also required roughly twice as much nitrogen as a winter barley planting, or maybe more, given the previous two big winter cropping years.
"Alternatively, the option is to preserve that moisture bank in a fallow until you can get in with a timely planting in autumn," she said.
Further north, croppers weren't wasting the opportunity. Delta agronomist, Tom Biddle, Goondiwindi, estimated twice as much summer crop planting than normal was being considered between the Macquarie Valley and along the Queensland border.
Around Goondiwindi only 70 per cent of the normal winter area was sown. However, temperatures were still too low to suggest a more typical early September start to planting, meaning farmers could be looking at October, or later.
Extra seed demand would put pressure on supplies, but Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist, Gibson Cansell, said the past two good summer seasons had ensured there was enough on hand, even if it may not be exactly the variety an opportunity cropper was hoping for.
Read more: Boom time at AgQuip as $100m changes hands.
"There's certainly a lot of demand for sorghum seed from areas which don't always have an interest in the crop, like Walgett.
"Even around Gunnedah there's quite a bit of winter crop area which wasn't planted - some places still had cotton waiting to be picked when durum wheat was supposed to go in."
S&W Seeds technical services territory manager, Shane Kable, said flooding had also inundated winter plantings on the Liverpool Plains, in the Walgett Shire and further south, leaving some non-traditional summer croppers keen to have a crack.
Appropriate seed supplies were still available, with S&W's internationally registered sunflower variety SuperSun 66 a worthwhile candidate, while its Tanami sorghum line was well suited to tougher western summer conditions.
He said soybeans were also an option being considered in some areas, although "may be a bit trickier at the other end" when they had to be traded.
The most popular grain by far though was sorghum. The Dixon family at Coonbamble have never sown a summer crop, but with lost opportunity through winter, they will sow for summer.
They had planned to grow sunflowers, but could not source a supply of their preferred seed and so went with sorghum.
"I imagine the harvest price will go way down," Jim Dixon said. "There's a very strong number of people planting across a big area."
At Inverell, the Pemberthy family, Ellesmore, secured sorghum seed early and locked in a small amount of Resolute, a variety that's otherwise no longer available. They will also plant Sentinel and Buster, along with grey and black striped sunflowers.
"We've got a good soil moisture profile and on-farm storage," said Matt Penberthy. "Our main danger is that the summer might be too wet."
Pioneer Seeds territory sales manager, Sam Gall, who covers the north of the state, said demand was enormous.
"West of the Newell Highway, particularly around Walgett, Lightning Ridge, Coonamble, Collarenebri, we are looking at one of the biggest summer plantings for a long time," he said. "Although, it's hard to gauge because seed is not in the ground."
He warned growers to keep in mind how different hybrids presented, with A75, which was still available, known for high tillering, so sowing rates should be cut back to keep plant populations lower than with other hybrids.
The National Variety Trials undertaken by the GRDC provide a good indication of how hybrids compare in terms of yield, with the mains favourites "within a coo-ee of each other" in terms of yield, Mr Gall said. However, these trials did not drill down into how each hybrid needed to be managed.
Pacific Seeds marketing manager, Andrew Short, acknowledged popular sorghum hybrids Resolute and MR Bazely were not available until the Ord River crop was harvested, graded, treated, bagged and dispatched.
"We are growing seed now for spring 2023," he said, noting that the increased demand for this year simply gobbled up supply.
"There is increased demand for all sorghum varieties," he said. "Given the significant lead times required there won't be enough to satisfy demand."
As a result, growers are considering corn, cotton and mungbeans.
Agronomist Scott Rogers, McGregour Gourlay, Croppa Creek, said corn was also finding favour as an alternative early crop. However, supply was tight for IMI-tolerant varieties that can handle group B chemistry and those that meet feedlot and processing requirements.
Sunflower seed was also short for varieties tolerant to herbicide and for the premium birdseed market, but supply existed for crops suited to the oil and confectionary markets.
