The Land

Central West property Black Hills sold at auction for $7083/ha

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 23 2022 - 2:24am, first published 2:20am
Central West property sold at auction

THE 444 hectare (1097 acre) Dubbo district property Black Hills sold at Ray White auction for $3.145 million on Tuesday.

