The Land
Solid demand for sorghum globally but does Australia have the capacity to ship?

By Jamie Brown
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:51am, first published 4:00am
Robinson Grain Trading Dubbo site manager, Trent Robinson, says inquiry about sorghum has been strong and container shipments to port remained a feasible option.

The future for sorghum pricing looks positive, with continued demand from China and strong consumption domestically, but analysts fear Australia's limited capability to ship its farmed product out of the country will penalise profits.

