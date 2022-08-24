North-west NSW dairy farmer Wes Brown believes cropping success is down to one thing - good management.
The fifth-generation dairy farmer milks 340 registered Holsteins on 192 hectares at Tamworth, supplying Lactalis. Additionally, the Browns lease a 242ha block next door.
The Browns bought the property only four years ago, walking their herd up the road from another property, which took one hour and 20 minutes.
A turnaround in the seasons allowing for an increased water allocation, a welcome rise in the milk price and a deep understanding of the land allowed Mr Brown to go about drought-proofing the dairy and cropping enterprises.
This year, he planted 28ha of lucerne, 14ha of wheat/vetch, 70ha wheat/ryegrass 14ha of oats, with the intention of planting about 60ha of corn in the spring.
Mr Brown said the key to growing good quality corn was having the ground worked up, weeds under control and a structured crop rotation between corn and lucerne.
"We feed our cows corn silage daily together with grain, straw, lucerne hay or silage," he said. "Cows normally get a part mixed ration, and when it's wet, they get a total mixed ration."
Our biggest problem is water. It always will be.- Wes Brown, Tamworth
Mr Brown had only owned the property for one year when his water allocation was completely cut off in July 2019.
They pumped well water into the effluent dam and irrigated from there to get through the drought and grow their corn.
In January 2021, the state government boosted water allocation to 16 per cent, then 20pc a month later for Tamworth irrigators after more than 18 months with no access to the Peel River and Chaffey Dam catchment.
As of July 1, 2022, water allocation from the Peel River is 100pc for all licence holders.
The Browns have a licence to pump 700 megalitres (ML) out of the Peel River, plus 700ML of underground bore water.
"Our biggest problem is water. It always will be," Mr Brown said.
"There is only one way to do things: to do them correctly.
"I get around and see how things are done, but at all comes down to good management."
The block next door that they manage has drip irrigation installed to grow lucerne, which Mr Brown is in the process of improving.
"We have only been managing that block for a couple of years, so we are still trying to get it all sorted out," he said.
"There are three pumps on the river, which only ever went to one destination each.
"Over the last four years, we have interconnected everything, and now we can pump water anywhere on the property."
No water is wasted on the property.
"We have an effluent pond adjacent to the dairy," Mr Brown said.
"We use the effluent water to wash the feedpad twice daily, which in turn goes back into the pond. All the water that comes off the dairy goes into that pond as well and is recycled and used on the paddocks."
Two years ago, Mr Brown's fortunes were further improved when the skies opened up, delivering much-needed heavy soaking rain.
"The last two-and-a-half years have been good, it started raining in February 2020, and now we are getting on top of everything," he said.
The Browns use the services of a rural contractor from Warwick, Queensland, to make silage while they make their own hay.
They have one concrete pit for silage 11 metres wide and 88 metres long, and they are in the process of building another.
During the drought, the Browns undertook the expensive task of buying in feed.
Now, however, they have been able to store about 2000 tonnes of hay and silage, which are stored in both sheds and silage bunkers.
"We try and make all our own hay and silage. It was only during the drought for three years that we had to buy in feed," Mr Brown said.
"When we moved here, there was no feed available, and then the drought hit, so we had no chance to make silage or hay. It was pretty hard.
"We have just planted lucerne, and coming into summer, we should be able to cut plenty off that.
"We are expecting a good spring, but in saying that, we need the right weather to make hay too.
"The beauty of a dairy farm is being able to make and use silage.
"We've already made one lot of wheaten silage this year, which will be ready to cut at the end of the month."
