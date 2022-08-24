Now in its sixth year of operation under the leadership of Olly and Amber Tait, Twin Hills, a 1012 hectare property located on the southern outskirts of Cootamundra, is firmly entrenched among Australia's top commercial breeding farms.
The property is home to sires Smart Missile, Hallowed Crown, Denman, Odyssey Moon, and its new boy Peltzer, and has a rich 50 year history involving Thoroughbred stallions.
Advertisement
In the 1970s, US businessman Ferd Calvin relocated his Dawson Stud from Grose Wold in the Hawkesbury Valley, to set up a breeding establishment where Twin Hills is located. He stood US-bred notable sires Swiftly Morgan, Dignitas, and Bluescope.
Following Mr Calvin's death, Dawson Stud was purchased by media personality Mike Willesee who developed the property into a state-of-the-art showplace under the banner of Trans Media Park in the 1980s and 1990s.
Six-times Group 1 winner and outstanding sire Sovereign Red, Golden Slipper winner Sir Dapper, VRC Blue Diamond Stakes-G1 winner Let's Get Physical, and Australian Horse Of The Year Rubiton were among Trans Media's high-class stallions.
In 1993, the property became an arm of the Ingham's Woodlands' breeding and racing empire (and at one time stood English Derby winner Quest For Fame) before Sheikh Mohammed's worldwide Godolphin/Darley operation took over in 2008.
Incidentally, Olly played a pivotal role in building its vast network of Australian Thoroughbred operations.
Today it is the Tait's turn. Twin Hills is powering ahead, not only offering broodmare owners an outstanding list of stallions but also offering services including foaling mares, yearling and weanling sales' preparation, as well as "walking-on" mares to other farms, including Victoria and the Hunter Valley.
Peltzer is by So You Think, a son of Sadler's Wells High Chaparral - now an accomplished sire of sires, including Dundeel, Toronado, Contributor, and Tivaci.
Now, Peltzer is causing much excitement with the arrival of his first foals. His firstborn at Twins Hills was a colt, produced from Demetria, a half-sister to VRC Blue Diamond Stakes-G1 winner Samaready (dam of $2.4m earner Exhilarates).
Numerous broodmare owners took advantage of Peltzer's good looks, pedigree and track performances - serving 83 mares last year.
After entering the Rosehill stables of Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou, Peltzer was an unbeaten two-year-old and became the highest-rated So You Think two-year-old. He won his three only starts, and on debut, defeated another brilliant sprinter Anders.
Peltzer returned as a three-year-old to win another three races, including the ATC Stan Fox Stakes-G2, the Eskimo Stakes-G3 and the set-weights $1 million Bondi Stakes.
Being a precocious juvenile, Peltzer then displayed his versatility as a three-year-old, being successful from 1000 to 1600 metres.
The Gooree Stud bred and raced Smart Missile (by Fastnet Rock) is a proven and reliable option, and interesting to note that he sired the same number of stakes winners last season as well-known stallions All Too Hard and Headwater, while siring more than other notables Nicconi and Star Witness.
Smart Missile winners number more than 430 winners, including three stakes winners and over $5.3m in earnings last season. Among these includes unbeaten two-year-olds Missile Thunder (six from six starts), Yiska (three from three starts), and another is this month's Randwick winner Bazooka.
Hallowed Crown offers the great Mr Prospector sire line via celebrated horses Machiavellian, Street Cry and Street Sense. A dual Group 1 winner, Hallowed Crown is represented with quality horses from small crops of foals, which includes $7m earner Colette and this year's Sydney and Brisbane stakes winner Vilana.
Odyssey Moon, a Melbourne Group winning sprinter by champion sire Snitzel, is a young sire of winners and includes stakes horse Berdini's Girl.
Advertisement
To round out Twin Hills' roster is Denman, a reliable sire of almost 400 winners. These include Sydney stakes winner Prime Candidate and two-year-old Sydney winner Miyoshi. By champion Australian sire Lonhro, Denman yearlings still command attention in the sale ring with progeny selling to $160,000 at this year's sales, five times his service fee of $8800.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.