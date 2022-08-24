The Land

Smart Missile, Hallowed Crown, Denman, Odyssey Moon, and Peltzer standing at Twin Hills, Cootamundra

By Virginia Harvey
August 24 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Now in its sixth year of operation under the leadership of Olly and Amber Tait, Twin Hills, a 1012 hectare property located on the southern outskirts of Cootamundra, is firmly entrenched among Australia's top commercial breeding farms.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.