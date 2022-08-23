IN only the second Angus sale at Injemira, stud principle Marc Greening said he was very happy with the result of 100 per cent clearance and a top of $22,000 on Tuesday.
Two bulls were sold for the $22,000 while the sale average was $13,822 with all 45 bulls sold.
The sale was up from a $20,000 top and a $10,872 average at their inaugural Angus sale last year.
"I'm incredibly happy with the result," Mr Greening said.
"We've basically starting a new enterprise and to have the first and second sales to have 100 per cent clearance and an increase year on year is a fantastic result."
Mr Greening said he is looking forward to developing the relationship with clients and is looking to buy the calves from the bulls purchased on Tuesday to enter their fattening program at Injemira in the future.
The top bull was the two-year-old Injemira New Ground R179, son of TFAN90 Landfall New Ground N90 and TMML095 Injemira Brenda L095, and was bought by Elders Tumut for Mundarlo Angus, Tarcutta.
Mr Greening said he was a sire used as a yearling in their 2021 stud heifer joining program and was picked as one of the better calves.
He said he looks forward to seeing the progeny of the top end sire at Injemira in coming months.
Mr Greening said it had impressive carcass data and noted the smooth front end and impressive head carriage, combined with perfect feet and legs.
The bull ranked in the top four per cent for fat and marbling and in the top 15 per cent for EMA.
Jenni O'Sullivan, Elders Studstock, said the bull was chosen for its pedigree and phenotype.
The other bull sold for $22,000 was the two-year-old Injemira New Ground R237, another son of TFAN90 Landfall New Ground N90 and TMMM319 Injemira Prue M319, and was bought by an undisclosed buyer on Auctions Plus.
In the catalogue Mr Greening noted the bull for its structural soundness, free moving and plenty of red meat backed by data.
Mr Greening said it was a real top end sire at Injemira this year.
There were several buyers who purchased multiple lots including Yamatree Pty Ltd, Bethungra, who bought eight bulls for a total of $92,000.
Other multiple buyers were Alloa Pastoral, Milawa, who took home four bulls for a total of $59,000 and Rachel Parsons, Mansfield, who bought three bulls for a total of $38,000.
Billabong Beef Company, Holbrook, Bluegate Pastoral, Wanganella, Possum Point, Tooma, and Curalee Pastoral Company all took home two bulls each.
Injemira also sold two pens of 12 commercial Angus cows with calves and another pen of ten Angus cows with calves for $4600, $4400 and $3800 a head respectively to an Auctions Plus buyer from Walma.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Wangaratta and H. Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
