The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Injemira Angus bull sale tops at $22,000 and $13,822 average

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Croker, H. Francis and Co, Marc Greening, Injemira, Mark Barton, Nutrien and Jenni O'Sullivan, Elders with the top bull sold for $22,000.

IN only the second Angus sale at Injemira, stud principle Marc Greening said he was very happy with the result of 100 per cent clearance and a top of $22,000 on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.