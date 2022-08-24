The Land

Namoi Valley's Elken Downs presented with 430ha cereal crop

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
August 24 2022 - 1:00am
Ray White Rural: Elken Downs will be auctioned in Gunnedah on September 28.

QUALITY Namoi Valley cultivation country Elken Downs has hit the market, to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on September 28.

