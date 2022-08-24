'Crowd favourite' top price at Wirruna

Ian Locke, stud principal of Wirruna Poll Herefords, Holbrook, lined-up some of the leading genetics of the Hereford Breed for his Wirruna Spring Bull and Female Sale held today.
Along with 64 two year old bulls, Mr Locke said there were also 38 PTIC heifers offered in both individual and group lots.
Seven sires, used over the Wirruna herd are also available in the sale draft.
These include 'Star Lots' high muscle sire Ramsay R262 and high marbling sire Roberto R485.
"The bulls are perhaps a month behind due to the cold and wet winter," Mr Locke said.
"But we are focused on breeding bulls which will add value to clients commercial herds.
"I want to make money for you - this sale is the start of a relationship, not the end."
Sale summary:
60/64 bulls sold - Top price $34,0000, av $11,068
13/13 PTIC individual heifers sold - Top price $11,000, av $6806
25/25 PTIC stud heifers in three lots - av $3200
The top priced bull Wirruna Roberto R485 was bought by Eddie and Lucy Sellers, Bendoc Park Poll Herefords, Delegate.
Weighing 806kg, the son of Wirruna Platinum P072 had the June 2022 Group Breedplan EBV's of +5.5 calving ease, +100 600 day growth, +4.3 scrotal size, -5.2 days to calving and +7.2 eye muscle area.
Ian Locke said the outstanding sire prospect was a 'crowd favourite' during the recent Southern Beef Week when many visitors to the stud were impressed by his herd lifting set of figures which complimented his conformation.
"He is a well balanced bull," Mr Locke said.
"His high muscle area and IMF of +3.0 is among the best in the Hereford breed."
Lucy Sellers agreed that the bull was well balanced for measurements and structure.
"His carcass data including intra-muscular-fat and eye muscle area are in the direction our stud wants to be breeding," she said.
"He also has a very good temperament, very quite.'
The Bendoc Park stud also bought the top two priced females - Wirruna Cora R254 for $11,000 and Wirruna Madam R189 (AI) for $10,000.
Stud principal, Ian Locke commented that the norm was to have some 'still' photographs of sale bulls in catalogues.
"It was a lot harder to assess the bulls based on a photo, with good photos of a lesser bull, and bad photos of a good bull - it was easy to be thrown off track in your selections," he said..
"We began videoing bulls back in 2007. Initially mailing CDs out with the catalogue, and now with improved internet infrastructure speed, having those videos available on-line. Clients often comment that it is far preferred approach to watch a bull move, assess from different angles and see his gait."
Wirruna have now clocked up 30 sales, with both Spring and Autumn sales each year, where video footage is available to assist clients in making their selection decisions.
The recent few years of movement restrictions due to COVID19, saw the boom of videoing amongst the seedstock sector.
"Many beef producers looking for new genetics had no choice but to make their selections and operate in a sale remotely, without seeing the animal in the flesh," Mr Locke said.
"Along with the explosion of on-line livestock selling platforms, such as AuctionsPlus, there are now many clients comfortable to buy cattle sight unseen - using tools such as BREEDPLAN (c) performance information, independent structural assessments, and video footage to help make their choices".
The Helmsman auction was interfaced with AuctionsPlus while Nutrien stud stock Albury, settled the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
