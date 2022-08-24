The Land
Poll Herefords in favour at Wirruna

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 24 2022 - 9:00am
'Crowd favourite' top price at Wirruna

Ian Locke, stud principal of Wirruna Poll Herefords, Holbrook, lined-up some of the leading genetics of the Hereford Breed for his Wirruna Spring Bull and Female Sale held today.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

