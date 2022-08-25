Is it possible to have an Ekka strawberry sundae in-hand and be unhappy?
I recently had the privilege of enjoying (several of) them once again as the Ekka finally opened its gates after two years of COVID-19 cancellations.
This Ekka was also my first as part of the RNA's Future Directions Committee, giving me a glimpse into the powerhouse of the show that is its volunteer base.
They say the Ekka is where the country meets the city and I feel that the Ekka does this beyond just bringing 10,000 animals to Brisbane's inner suburbs - the event itself is an extension of country Australia's community spirit.
It is an event that sees people come together from near and far, dedicating their time and skills, to put on something special.
City and country volunteers, and the thousands of hours they put in - scooping ice cream, stewarding competitions, helping tirelessly behind the scenes - are what allow events like the Ekka to exist.
It is not only the amount of work I saw people put into the 2022 Ekka that blew me away, but the number of people who have been involved for years, if not decades.
The stories, knowledge and pride for the show movement that these individuals possess is extraordinary and not a small reason for why everything runs so smoothly over the nine days.
Growing up, I saw my parents and their peers involved in various organisations to put on all sorts of events, from school break-ups to charity luncheons to pony club gymkhanas, and everything in between.
As a kid on a farm, I certainly took it for granted, but as an adult in the city, I have a newfound appreciation for the efforts of the diversely talented local heroes who did not wait around for something to happen and just got on with the job.
As more people move to cities, lead increasingly frantic lives and are forced to work harder to make ends meet, I worry our generation and those younger than us will fail to recognise the importance of being engaged in a community and the impact volunteering can have.
I hope our society continues to recognise and reward the efforts of volunteers, and that those who have spent years of their life giving back appreciate the tangible and intangible impacts they have had.
I hope kids grow up to realise that some of their fondest memories were not the snapchats they sent, but the experiences they had because of the work put in by a group of strangers they never met.
And most of all, I hope we all get to have a few more of those strawberry sundaes at next year's Ekka.
