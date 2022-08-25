The Land

The Ekka is an extension of country Australia's community spirit, Lauren Roellgen says

By Lauren Roellgen
Updated August 25 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 7:00pm
Lauren Roellgen recently attended the Ekka, where she enjoyed a strawberry sundae or two.

Is it possible to have an Ekka strawberry sundae in-hand and be unhappy?

