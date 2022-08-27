A brush with death inspired a Hunter Valley creator to design and build a scissor lift robot that now has export demand all over the world.
Kevin Cant, dismissing the connotation of his last name and flipping the letters of his first to create a new company called Nivek, made room in the back shed and built the cornerstone of his enterprise, what he now calls the Tracked Elevated Device.
At this year's AgQuip Nivek showed off its abilities in the agricutlral space, whereas its usual buyers tend to come from mining, where users find the tool provides safe handling of awkward parts under the chassis of heavy vehicles.
Bulldozers carry belly plates top guard fragile hydraulic lines from the ravages of day to day use, but when something goes wrong a plate or two will have to be removed.
Mr Cant was removing one of these 250 kilogram cast iron covers, working in the prone position with spanners kicking dirt into his face when the plate slipped and fell, missing his skull by a fraction too close for comfort.
Electrical design engineer Aaron Bonanno is only a new employee but can see a bright future for the product, and its many attachments, with buyers willing to pay the good money for quality from Canada, Peru, Kazakhstan, Africa, Egypt, Indonesia and all of our own nation - especially Queensland and Western Australia.
"Kevin put his heart and soul into building up this company," said Mr Bonanno, whose own passion involves remote controlled planes and rockets.
Initially an autonomous vehicle capable of lifting (or catching!) 800kg, the company now produces a larger unit that found employment in Western Australia to deliver and remove giant crucibles inside an aluminium smelting plant. A job that used to take all day is now finished in hours, saving the company millions of dollars in lost production.
Nivek's newest product is a remote controlled mini-excavator, minus the cab of course and its ultra low profile allows it to go almost anywhere. A host of attachments, designed and manufactured in house to a very high standard, creates numerous uses for the high-tech tool.
The nimble machine works easily under conveyor belts, under wool sheds, or mowing steep slopes next to roadways using its slasher-mulcher attachment. The unusual machine also carries an augur.
The recent purchase of laser cutter has brought a lot of work back in-house.
