The Land
Home/Machinery

AgQuip | Brush with death provides impetus to create next level safety equipment

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 27 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nivek's newest product is a remote controlled mini-excavator, which can carry a slasher, pictured with Gavin Robinson, workshop supervisor, and Aaron Bonanno, electrical design engineer.

A brush with death inspired a Hunter Valley creator to design and build a scissor lift robot that now has export demand all over the world.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.