The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Livestock carriers pass the torch to another generation

JB
By Jamie Brown
September 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyn and Daryl Meehan will retired from the livestock carrier business at Glen Innes and hand the torch to a new generation.

On the Northern Tablelands Lyn and Daryl Meehan are part of the livestock community's social fabric, delivering sheep and cattle locally around Glen Innes and as far afield as Victoria and Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.