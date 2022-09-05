On the Northern Tablelands Lyn and Daryl Meehan are part of the livestock community's social fabric, delivering sheep and cattle locally around Glen Innes and as far afield as Victoria and Queensland.
On Tuesday just before the sale at the council yards agents and producers will give the Meehans a warm send-off and best wishes for retirement after 54 years of impeccable service.
Daryl has had seven different trucks since he started, in 1969, each one an improvement on the previous and culminating with a nine meter Isuzu sporting that lazy axle he always wanted. The couple will continue to farm at Shannon Vale.
It was in lambs where Daryl got started, his father Harold in the Bedford beside him, carting the family's livestock to Brisbane's Cannon Hill saleyards. The job was on a weekly basis to chase a better price and proved worth the effort because soon their Red Range neighbours were willing to pay for the same service and before long Daryl was in business for himself, this time with a Dodge.
In the early 1960s Glen Innes Council built the saleyards and Daryl carried to there, while continuing the Cannon Hill run, along the spine of the dividing range to Cunningham's Gap and then down the escarpment and on. This he did through the early 1990s.
Driving shotgun for another contractor, Henry Cook, Daryl remembers well their first journey to the Flemington markets at Melbourne, where he was instructed to load up with Hereford weaners.
The adventure became quite stressful after getting shunted around closed roads and detours in the inner city. At one point the truck became jammed between two trams and the street was completely blocked.
Calling the agent was suddenly of urgent intent and when they pulled over to find a phone box they discovered the important bloke, Danny McCarthy, with the buyer Richard Gilder from Glencoe, standing on the opposite corner. It turned out the saleyards were just under the hill.
The rigid truck took all kinds of livestock from black Angus to Whyalla and Rangers Valley feedlots - many of those from Victoria to cross bred cattle for Myola. There were plenty of sheep and goats, the latter being a species which required some patience.
"With goats they will, or won't run on to the truck. And you can't fill a pen because they all pile up at one end and have no idea of getting off each other. They sulk if you touch them and they will smother those under them, if you leave them be. But if you get up one end and use the prodder they will stand and move off and then they're pretty right."
One special overseas shipment of wether goats had to get to Brisbane international airport in time for take-off and there was no room for error in the complex logistical chain of events ultimately joined by the livestock carrier.
Daryl organised back up drivers to wait on standby with their trucks - one at Stanthorpe and another at Warwick, just in case.
"We had two hours leeway from pick-up to delivery," Daryl recalled.
Yet he delivered those goats to the plane, parked on the tarmac. The animals were sprayed with perfume and placed in a carrier cage with a soft bed of underlay under sawdust and carpet with the bedding more for odour absorption than comfort, but the goats would have been amused had they understood that they were being loaded onto the back of the plane while human passengers boarded from the front.
When Daryl met Lyn at the turn of the millennium she accompanied him every step of the way - most of those climbing up and down from the cabin to open the numerous gates blocking their path. One property had eight of the buggers and by the sixth Lyn realised why she had been invited along for the drive. It was for more than just company!
When friends suggested she sit for her truck licence and sit on the other side of the cab, Daryl argued otherwise.
"Do you think I'm a fool?" he said. "Then I'd have to climb down and open all the bloody gates!"
If there was no truck work on Saturdays farm work would be done. "We again worked together to attend to the sheep and cattle as well as digging, grading and bagging potatoes to send to the Brisbane markets on Sundays," recalled Lyn.
The potatoes were loaded in the morning then begin carting cattle to the Glen Innes saleyards around lunchtime, ahead of Monday's prime sale, to get home well after dark.
A favourite run of theirs was up the New England Highway to the abattoir at Stanthorpe with a load of butcher's calves, pigs and lambs. At this time they sub-contracted to Malcolm Lockyer, then Andrew McIntyre and lastly Graeme Latham to carry pigs, cattle and lambs to Stanthorpe abattoirs for the Glen Innes, Tenterfield And Inverell Butcher Shops.
"In 2010 we went to pick up cattle at Peter and Kerry Trows property where their oldest son Kris, who was 12 years old asked if he could come in the truck on Sundays to carry the cattle to the saleyards. For the next six years Kris barely missed a Sunday, as well as helping in the school holidays when he could," said Lyn.
Now he gets to carry on the tradition.
