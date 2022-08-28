A key part of business success is keeping an eye to costs, and understanding where in the market the end user is comfortable paying for the product.
Rotech Rural, with its head office in Armidale, has come up with a clever idea and costed it well, using imported materials to meet local design and innovation.
Advertisement
The company is best known for its patented Drive-Tight hand driven end assembly kits, which anchor an end post in a length of fence with minimal effort.
Using a battery-powered drill and a special adapter to tension steel stays, the entire structure is triangulated and rigid. Clever fittings have been designed to absorb the stress of compression while minimising wasted tube wall thickness.
"We are in touch with our end users and we understand there is a limit to affordability," says Mr Overdun. "There is value in what a farmer needs, and we understand we are in a high-value product range, but we also know there is a limit, so we eliminate welds, for example, and design to allow for less material so we can keeps costs down."
At AgQuip the company was creating a stir with a competition, announced with an air horn, to see who could assemble a fence post end assembly in the quickest time. Goolmah Merino producer Nick Wright could do it in a minute and seven seconds, eclipsing the nearest contender by 40 seconds. The win put him in contention to take home a 10-pack of end assemblies.
His speed on the day had to do with previous experience, as he uses the product - bought through Elders at Mudgee - to temporarily support strainer posts in the middle of a straight run.
The affordability of the product is key, given the level of competition from overseas, and has been a driving factor behind the product.
"This is about giving time back to the farm enterprise," says Mr Overden, whose credits his father's experience as an engineer and a cost accountant who instilled the mantra "no waste" into his son's thinking.
Read more: Prime Tumut country in peak of production
Read more: Dubbo teenager wins at Mt Isa rodeo
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.