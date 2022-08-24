The Land
Home/Studstock

Snowfall doesn't detour a new on-property record for Fig Tree Park Angus.

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated August 29 2022 - 8:07am, first published August 24 2022 - 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Siddell family with top buyers Tony and Marleen Ferris, Bundara alongside auctioneer Lincoln Mckinlay, Elders.

Snowfall the day of the sale could not detour eager buyers from attending Fig Tree Park's second annual bull sale in the New England region on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.