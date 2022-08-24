Snowfall the day of the sale could not detour eager buyers from attending Fig Tree Park's second annual bull sale in the New England region on Wednesday.
As the snow began to melt, the Wandsworth-based stud in the highlands of the Guyra shire achieved a $20,000 top, which smashed its previous on-property record achieved last year by $8000.
From 30 yearling bulls offered, 24 sold to average of $8750.
The second last bull offered in the draft was the pick of the day, Fig Tree Park Intensity S101, sold for $20,000 to first-time buyers Merristone Pastoral Company, Bundarra.
Tony and Marleen Ferris from Merristone made the trip over the hill to purchase the sire which was referred to as "the ideal heifer bull" by the Ferris family.
"I'll be putting him over my heifers first thing tomorrow morning," Mr Ferris said.
"I was chasing a good heifer bull, he had consistent EBVs [estimated breeding values] and I really like the look of him."
The youngest bull in the draft at just 11months of age, he ranked in the top 20 per cent for gestation length and birth weight (+2.4).
Described in the sale catalogue by Fig Tree Park stud principal Jason Siddell to be "phenotypically and structurally up there with the best in the draft", he was sired by Rennylea P519 and out of the great Kansas Jedda cow line with Canadian genetics from Mundoo on the maternal side.
The second-top priced bull, Fig Tree Park Intensity S19 a son of Rennylea P519, sold for $14,000 to Ross Kamphorst, Glen Innes. He ranked in the top 10pc for eye muscle area (+10.2).
Volume buyers were EL and SL Fogarty, Woolbrook, which purchased four bulls for an average of $5000.
Fig Tree Park stud principal Jason Siddell touched on the take home message from the sale which was "heifer bulls".
"All studs in the New England region have faced some harsh weather conditions leading into their sales," he said.
"A crop of oats would be a blessing if we could have got it. We've done our absolute best to try and get the bulls into the best condition possible.
"Next year we will have Clunie Range Plantation (sons) on the ground along with more Millah Murrah Paratroopers and Rennylea P519s within the sale draft."
The sale was covered by Elders New England with Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell taking bids.
