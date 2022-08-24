A snowfall the day of the sale could not detour eager buyers from Fig Tree Park's 2nd Annual bull sale in the New England region on Wednesday. As the snow began to melt, the Wandsworth based stud in the highlands of the Guyra shire achieved a $20,000 top from their sale draft of yearling angus bulls.
The stud has smashed their previous on-property top priced record by $8,000 which was achieved the previous year. From 30 bulls offered, 24 sold to an average of $8,750 across the board.
The second last bull offered in the draft was the pick of the day, Figtree Park Intensity S101 sold for $20,000 to first time buyers Merristone Pastoral Company, Bundarra. Tony and Marleen Ferris from Merristone made the trip over the hill to purchase the sire which was referred to as "The ideal heifer bull" by the Ferris family.
"I'll be putting him over my heifers first thing tomorrow morning."
"I was chasing a good heifer bull, he had consistant EBV'S and I really like the look of him." said Mr Ferris
The youngest bull in the draft at just 11months of age, the angus sire placed in the top 20% for Gestation Length at -7.6 and Birth Weight at 2.4. Described in the sale catalogue by Figtree Stud principal Jason Siddell to be "Phenotypically and structurally up their with the best in the draft, sired by Rennylea P519, out of the great Kansas Jedda cow line with canadian genetics from Mundoo on the maternal side, this bull will grow into one impressive front paddock bull and has been one of my top picks since weaning".
The second highest bull for the day, a son of Rennylea P519 sold for $14,000 to Ross Kamphorst, Glen Inness. Figtree Park Intensity S19 ranked in the top 10% for Eye Muscle Area at 10.2 and top 20% Milk at 22.
Volume buyer who walked away with 4 bulls for the day went to EL & SL Fogarty, Woolbrook. The Fogarty family averaged $5,000 across their sale draft.
Figtree Park stud principal Jason Siddell touched on the take out message from the sale which was "Heifer Bulls".
"All stud's in the New England region have faced some harsh weather conditions leading into their sales."
"A crop of oats would be a blessing if we could have got it, the cold weather has burnt alot of energy from the bulls over but we've done our absolute best to try and get the bull's into their best condition possible, as an overall evaluation we are very happy with the result today."
"Next year we will have Clunie Range Plantations on the ground along with more Millah Murrah Paratroopers and Rennylea P519's within the sale draft" said Mr Siddell.
The sale was covered by Elders New England with Lincoln Mckinlay the auctioneer.
