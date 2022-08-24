The youngest bull in the draft at just 11months of age, the angus sire placed in the top 20% for Gestation Length at -7.6 and Birth Weight at 2.4. Described in the sale catalogue by Figtree Stud principal Jason Siddell to be "Phenotypically and structurally up their with the best in the draft, sired by Rennylea P519, out of the great Kansas Jedda cow line with canadian genetics from Mundoo on the maternal side, this bull will grow into one impressive front paddock bull and has been one of my top picks since weaning".

