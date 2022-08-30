A fleece described by Max Rayner of Grathlyn Merinos as "one of the best fleeces he has ever shorn off" has won overall supreme champion of the AWN National Fleece Show at the 2022 Rabobank Merino National.
The winning fleece scored 88 points from a possible 100, and was the winning housed superfine ram fleece and grand champion ram fleece of show.
Judge Mark Taylor, Australian Wool Network regional marketing manager southern NSW, said 55 fleeces were entered in the competition, down from previous years which could be a reflection on the current wool market trends.
"The Dubbo fleece competition is usually a high standard show and this year was no exception," he said.
"All exhibitors should be congratulated for the fleece presented to be judged by Andrew Holgate and myself from AWN Goulburn.
"The competition was tight and the Grathlyn superfine fleece only took top honours only by half a point.
"It was an outstanding, even, true to type fleece showing consistency in crimp definition and style required for a superfine fleece."
Off a ram with an "illustrious" show career, according to Mr Rayner, the ram was the 2022 Sydney Royal Show champion ultrafine August-shorn ram as well as the grand champion ultrafine ram three weeks ago at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo, Vic.
"No doubt the is relegated to stud duties," Mr Rayner said.
"He was joined to special stud ewes and they are lambing at the end of the month.
"He was sired by a previous grand champion ultrafine ram at Bendigo - so like father like son; their wool is exceptional."
The 15.8-micron fleece which weighed 8.4 kilograms was "picture perfect", and stood out for soundness, handle, evenness and weight.
The Hargraves-based stud which is known to do well in the Dubbo event's fleece competition exhibited two fleeces this year, with the other being sashed the reserve grand champion ewe fleece.
"It is one of the most prestigious fleece shows in the country, and it is a privilege to win again," Mr Rayner said.
Grand champion ewe fleece went to Leo and Judy Blanch of Westvale Merinos, Wollun, with their entry which weighed 8.3kg and scored 87 points.
"It was from a show ewe that went to Sydney... she was the reserve champion superfine ewe," Mr Blanch said.
Westvale also exhibited the reserve grand champion ram fleece with a superfine housed ram fleece weighing 10.5kg on 87.5 points.
"The ram was grand champion ultrafine ram at Sydney, and the ram's fleece was taken to Bendigo and it was the reserve champion ultrafine fleece."
The Seaman family of Seaori Pastoral Co, Rosemont, Crookwell, was the most successful exhibitor.
