The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Grathlyn ultrafine Merino ram's fleece wins AWN fleece competition at the Rabobank Merino national.

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated August 30 2022 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Rayner of Grathlyn Merinos, Hargraves, standing over the overall supreme fleece of the AWN National Fleece Show at Dubbo.

A fleece described by Max Rayner of Grathlyn Merinos as "one of the best fleeces he has ever shorn off" has won overall supreme champion of the AWN National Fleece Show at the 2022 Rabobank Merino National.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.