Poll Boonoke wins Rabobank Australian Supreme Merino Ram of the Year

By Hannah Powe
Updated August 25 2022 - 11:56pm, first published August 24 2022 - 11:30pm
THE 2022 Australian Supreme Merino Ram of the Year has been won by the NSW champion ram from Poll Boonoke, Conargo.

