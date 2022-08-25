The Land

Wodonga cattle sale lifted by $40-$60

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated August 25 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert, Scott and Marcus Reid, Chudleigh, Howlong, sold their annual draft of Sugarloaf-blood Hereford steers, 12-14 months to a top of $2500.

Good lines of yearling steers attracted repeat buyers at today's store sale at NVLX Wodonga, when 860, mostly forward store cattle where on offer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.