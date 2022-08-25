The Land
Wodonga cattle sale lifts by $40 to $60

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 25 2022
Robert, Scott and Marcus Reid, Chudleigh, Howlong, sold their annual draft of Sugarloaf-blood Hereford steers aged 12 to 14 months to a top of $2500 a head at Wodonga on Thursday.

Good lines of yearling steers attracted repeat buyers at Thursday's store sale at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, when 860, mostly well conditioned store cattle where on offer.

