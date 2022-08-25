Good lines of yearling steers attracted repeat buyers at Thursday's store sale at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, when 860, mostly well conditioned store cattle where on offer.
Brian Unthank Rural Wodonga director Michael Unthank thought the market $40 to $60 dearer on the sale a fortnight ago.
"It was a very good sale, we had some good lines of Hereford and Angus steers, and they sold accordingly," he said.
"It was interesting to see repeat buyers turn out for those better bred cattle from the Reid Trust."
Mr Unthank quoted heifers were 'firm', while cows with calves were a 'bit tight'.
"Overall I think it was a very good sale for this time of the year," he said.
"There was a lot of interest from restockers with spring just around the corner."
Steers weighing 200kg to 280kg sold form $1240 to $1790; steers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold to $2060 for average price of $1833; steers in the 330kg to 400kg weight range made from $1250 to $2250 and steers over 400kg sold to $2500.
Prices for heifers weighing 200kg to 280kg sold to $1710; heifers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range sold from $1510 to $1890; heifers weighing from 330kg to 400kg sold from $1100 to $2110 and heifers over 400kg sold to $2280.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold to $2520, while cows with calves sold from $1520 to $3800.
Sales of steers included the feature offering of 204 Sugarloaf-blood Herefords yarded by the Reid Trust, Howlong, and their top pen of 20 weighing 460kg sold for $2500.
Other steer sales included 16 Glentrevor-blood Herefords weighing 387kg sold by Red Box Pastoral Co, Berrigan for $2110: 23 Rostulla-blood Herefords weighing 337kg sold by Perissa Pty Ltd, Moorngag, Victoria, for $2040 and 10 black baldies weighing 330kg sold by G and M Hiskins, West Wodonga, Vic, for $2060.
Sales of heifers included eight Angus weighing 373kg sold by MK Cheshire and SA Spenger, Burowye, Vic., for $2000: 27 Iveragh and Ardrossan-blood Angus weighing 262kg sold by TW and LA Lashbrook, Granya, Vic., for $1710 and 18 Rangan-blood Charolais cross weighing 334kg sold for $1840 by WN Skein, Tumut.
Three PTIC Angus heifers, weighing 595kg and depastured to Tulagi Angus bull sold by Kalrose (NSW) Pty Ltd, Barooga, for $2520.
Four Angus cows with calves sold for $3800 on account RC Amos and A Macdougall, Molyullah, Vic.
Local grass restockers competed with buyers from Upper Murray, Shepparton and Finley.
Wodonga-agents Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock Rodwells and Schubert Boers conducted the sale.
