The distinctive gold-coloured Norseman gauge wheel arm is the company's best seller, and comes standard on all its planters. The cast pivot, poured into moulds in South Australia and machined to take an industry standard bearing at its pivot point - its point of difference - which reduces wear in an area very much susceptible to it. Factory fitted arms from John Deere have no bearing, only a threaded bushing, and over time the off-set load from the gauge wheel leads to wear and the wheel loses contact with the opener disc, resulting in a build-up of mud and trash. A farmer fixes this by stopping the rig, and adjusting the tyre to sit closer to the opener with the unintended outcome being the tyre wears sooner.