The Land
Home/Agribusiness

AgQuip | Australian ingenuity creates demand from US farmers when it comes to quality parts.

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 29 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norseman general manager Michael Freeman is proving Australian manufacturers can compete in the toughest of markets - provided the outcome is about quality.

Given the ability of Australian farmers to make money when the opportunity presents, it is a shame there is so little manufacturing within our shores to mop up all the excess spending.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.