Given the ability of Australian farmers to make money when the opportunity presents, it is a shame there is so little manufacturing within our shores to mop up all the excess spending.
When pressed one will often hear the excuse "we can't make it to the right price", or "it won't be good enough".
Such an outlook unrealistic given Australia's rich history in manufacturing, from the stump-jump plough through the dairy vacuum and butter centrifuge that actually required people to melt metal and make things.
One company carrying on with its ethos of production at a quality level is family-owned Norseman Machinery at Toowoomba, Qld, which is selling Aussie-made parts to American farmers in increasing numbers, and presented its expertise during this year's AgQuip.
The distinctive gold-coloured Norseman gauge wheel arm is the company's best seller, and comes standard on all its planters. The cast pivot, poured into moulds in South Australia and machined to take an industry standard bearing at its pivot point - its point of difference - which reduces wear in an area very much susceptible to it. Factory fitted arms from John Deere have no bearing, only a threaded bushing, and over time the off-set load from the gauge wheel leads to wear and the wheel loses contact with the opener disc, resulting in a build-up of mud and trash. A farmer fixes this by stopping the rig, and adjusting the tyre to sit closer to the opener with the unintended outcome being the tyre wears sooner.
During the past five years Norseman general manager Michael Freeman has been replicated his Toowoomba facility in Weatherford Texas, keen to tap into the American market.
"It feels good to replace green with gold," he says,.
One outcome of the pandemic has been the tight supply of manufactured goods and with American farmers conditioned to spending the government assistance, they have been troubled by full pockets. Steel supply from Canada and Mexico has been compromised during lockdowns so instead of buying new equipment cropping producers are looking to invest in new parts - and this is where the Norseman pivot arm comes into play, with interest growing every year.
"In the last 12 months we have sold pivot arms for 18,000 row units," he said. "American farmers aren't buying on price. They're purchasing because it's quality."
