The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Gentle treatment for buffalo fly leads to cattle weight gain

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maree and Alan Thomsett from Flygone, pictured at AgQuip say calmer cattle are able to put on more weight when treated organically for pesky buffalo fly.

Buffalo fly are another climate-change gift from Queensland that have made significant in-roads down the east coast in recent years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.