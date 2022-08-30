Buffalo fly are another climate-change gift from Queensland that have made significant in-roads down the east coast in recent years.
Local Lands Services veterinarian Ian Poe, based at Kempsey, says the Macleay was once considered the southern limit of the pesky biter but in the last few years there have been regular reports of cattle being affected in the lower Hunter, with their peak season being before and after Christmas. Really wet years, as with extreme dry, seem to keep flies in check so it is more the shoulder seasons - the good growing years - when fly problems might be at their greatest.
"Buffalo fly lays its eggs in cow pats and in heavy rain that nest can wash away," Mr Poe said.
Black coated cattle attract the biting fly more than other colours, and poor conditioned types are most affected.
Queensland graziers Maree and Alan Thomsett, near Mackay, recognised the problem and set out to do something about it, creating a cattle-proof dispenser which they exhibited at AgQuip.
The product has proved itself worthy, now employing two full time staff and just as many part time. The couple call their company Flygone and make several sizes of drip dispenser that take six-weeks' supply of Organica Cattlecoat, an organic "deodorant" made from natural essential oils. It also reduces an animal's attraction from mites.
"With our own cattle we know that by using it we are gaining 20 kilograms per month in weight that we wouldn't get without some sort of fly repellent. It's allowed us to go into softer cattle, and we now run 65 per cent Charolais over 25pc Brahman."
The dispenser is weather proof and one 20 litre drum of the essential oil blend lasts most of the fly season, which ramps up at the start of summer.
Some of the wounds started by mite and kept open by fly are hard to cure without a bug-off product like Flygone.
"We believe in the product," says Mrs Thomsett. "It's organic and by using it the cows are more content. Our bull just parks himself under it. It changes the odour of the anima and they can apply it themselves, where and how they want."
