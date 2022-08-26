The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

New measures allow almond pollination to go ahead in Griffith

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
August 26 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under new measures in place to protect the bee industry from Varroa mite, the $500 million almond pollination has begun in Griffith.

The state's $500 million almond pollination has begun in Griffith under new measures rolled out to protect the bee industry from Varroa mite.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.