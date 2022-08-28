If you're in need of some new daks, are keen to scrub up for an upcoming shin dig or just want to look the bee's knees, you'll want to be in like Flynn for our new "Aussie As" giveaway.
We've got $10,000 in RB Sellars gift cards to share with readers who find our weekly Aussie As slang phrase.
This fair dinkum giveaway will start this week and run for four editions.
To enter, readers simply need to buy the paper, get the weekly secret phrase and enter online at theland.com.au/aussieas/
Readers can enter up to four times - once for each edition's new secret phrase. The more weeks you purchase, the more chances to win some new kit. It'll be a shoo-in!
You don't have to enter on the same day you purchase and you can enter anytime in the promo period as long as you use a different phrase each time.
With 20 x $500 gift cards up for grabs, this is a prize sure to go down well with the trouble and strife when you hit the town next.
So if you're tired of looking like a scrub headed turkey in your stubbies and are worried about ending up on your pat malone, give this comp a burl.
Grab a copy of this week's rag, find the phrase and go online to enter.
Deadset, you'd be a flamin' galah to miss it!
