A highly contagious viral infection that affects crustaceans has been detected in an enclosed prawn facility in northern NSW.
White Spot has been found by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness, which can cause major mortalities in farmed prawns.
Australia's first outbreak of the disease was detected in south east Queensland in 2016 and since then there have been movement restrictions in place to limit the risk of White Spot entering NSW.
Now DPI officers are investigating the source of the White Spot and how it got into NSW.
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the government had acted swiftly to contain and manage the detection that was identified during routine testing by the DPI biosecurity team.
He said NSW DPI officers had been working closely with the owners of the prawn facility and had overseen the destruction and disposal of all infected prawns in the facility.
Decontamination activities are also underway to treat the site and stop any further spread.
"As the detection is within an enclosed facility, not outside in free water, we have confidence that the protocols in place have contained this detection and we don't believe it will spread further," Mr Saunders said.
Prawn farms in the area had been notified about the infection.
While White Spot can have significant ramifications on production, it is important for consumers to know that it poses no threat to human health and safety.
"The important take away from this is that prawns remain perfectly fine for human consumption and there are no issues with continuing to purchase them from your local seafood supplier," Mr Saunders said.
