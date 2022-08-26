Negotiations continuing on major Southern Tablelands property

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the large-scale Southern Tablelands NSW property Springbank, which was passed in at auction for $22.5 million.
Covering 1654 hectares (4088 acres), the property is described as having a conservative carrying capacity of 13,500 dry sheep equivalents as is well suited to wool, prime lambs and beef production.
Springbank comprises of open, arable country and rolling hills 21km from Yass and 87km from Canberra.
A large percentage of the property is arable including 770ha that has been established with perennial pastures including phalaris, cocksfoot, clover and lucerne and 200ha of oats and brassicas.
There are 35 surface waters and spring-fed dams further supported by double frontages to Reedy and Crosby creeks and the Boorowa River, forms a small part of Springbank's southern boundary. There are also two bores.
Other improvements include a five stand shearing shed, combined hay/machinery shed, workshop, steel cattle yards, two sets of sheep yards, and five silos.
Springbank features a four bedroom homestead with multiple living areas, large open-plan kitchen as well as an in-ground swimming pool and tennis court. There is also a four-bedroom cottage and a two-bedroom managers residence.
Contact Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, Inglis Rural Property.
