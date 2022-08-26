The Land

High rainfall Nowendoc cattle country listed for $4.3 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowendoc cattle property Karinya Vale/Mukki is on the market for $4.3 million after being put to auction on Friday. Pictures supplied

HIGH rainfall 391 hectare (966 acre) Nowendoc cattle property Karinya Vale/Mukki is on the market for $4.3 million after being put to auction on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.