STRONG support from repeat buyers underpinned Dunoon Angus Spring sale at Holbrook on Friday.
A total of 173 of 182 bulls were sold to a top of $40,000 and $13,971 average.
Jock Harbison, Dunoon Angus, said he was very pleased with the result with fantastic support from wonderful commercial producers and stud producers.
"We had heaps of return buyers and that's what we're all about," he said.
The top priced bull was Dunoon R757, a son of G A R Ashland and Dunoon Princess K1130, and was sold to Tollua Cattle Company for $40,000.
Mr Harbison said it was a bull with curve breeding figures and was noted in the catalogue to have a really nice birth to growth ratio and strong carcase.
The bull was ranked in the top 7 per cent for eye muscle area and top 10 per cent for IMF.
The sale was conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
